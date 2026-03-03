BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE NOTEBOOK, and More Set For Broadway San Jose 2026/27 Season

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Broadway San Jose has announced the six productions that will make up the company's 2026/27 season. The season will kick off with a new production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (September 8–13, 2026), Disney's first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years, followed by Cameron Mackintosh's revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (October 7–18, 2026). Broadway San Jose rings in the fall with the dazzling all-new production, THE WHO'S TOMMY (November 17–22, 2026). Kicking off the new year, Broadway San Jose will present the international, award-winning smash-hit musical, THE BODYGUARD (February 2–7, 2027), followed by the musical hit about everybody's favorite nanny, MRS. DOUBTFIRE (February 16–21, 2027). Closing out the season will be a love story for the ages, THE NOTEBOOK (May 4–9, 2027).

The 2026/27 season also includes three special add-on productions, including the 30th anniversary tour of RIVERDANCE (April 6–7, 2027), the 25th anniversary tour of MAMMA MIA! (June 8–13, 2027); and a special two-week return engagement of HAMILTON (July 7–18, 2027).

“The 2026/27 season is a celebration of everything our audiences love about Broadway San Jose—welcoming back beloved favorites while introducing some of the most exciting new hits to arrive from Broadway,” said Broadway San Jose General Manager Gretchen Feyer. “We can't wait to share these unforgettable stories, spectacular productions, and thrilling performances with our community."

All performances for Broadway San Jose's 2026/27 season will be held at the 2,600-seat San Jose Center for Performing Arts, unless otherwise noted. San Jose Center for Performing Arts is a mid-century modern architectural showcase designed by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, at the corner of Park Avenue and Almaden Boulevard in downtown San Jose.

Broadway San Jose—the Northern California affiliate of the Nederlander organization—presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League.

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

SEPTEMBER 8–13, 2026

OPENING NIGHT: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2026



Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney's first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

OCTOBER 7–18, 2026

OPENING NIGHT: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2026

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson's brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, the new PHANTOM North American tour comes to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts from October 7–18, 2026.



THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade,” and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as ‘The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

Produced by CAMERON MACKINTOSH with LW ENTERTAINMENT

THE WHO'S TOMMY

NOVEMBER 17–22, 2026

OPENING NIGHT: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17, 2026

In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. And now, it's back in a dazzling all-new production that feels more relevant than ever.

Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention that includes the unforgettable anthems “I'm Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior. Tony Award-winning composer Pete Townshend and Tony Award-winning original director Des McAnuff find powerful resonance reexamining this classic story for today.

THE BODYGUARD

FEBRUARY 2–7, 2027

OPENING NIGHT: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2027

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.

A breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

FEBRUARY 16­–21, 2027

OPENING NIGHT: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2027

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to San Jose in this internationally acclaimed hit musical. Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

RIVERDANCE

APRIL 6–7, 2027

Since RIVERDANCE first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, RIVERDANCE will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the RIVERDANCE ensemble.

Composed by Bill Whelan. Produced by Moya Doherty. Directed by John McColgan.

THE NOTEBOOK

MAY 4–9, 2027

OPENING NIGHT: TUESDAY, MAY 4, 2027

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. THE NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

THE NOTEBOOK is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida), and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC's “This Is Us”), and choreography by Katie Spelman.

MAMMA MIA!

JUNE 8–13, 2027

OPENING NIGHT: TUESDAY, JUNE 8, 2027

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

HAMILTON

JULY 7–18, 2027

OPENING NIGHT: WEDNESDAY, JULY 7, 2027

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.



HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.