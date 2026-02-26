Review: ALL MY SONS at Berkeley Repertory

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arthur Miller needed after his disastrous Broadway debut with the four-performance The Man Who Had All the Luck, and an article in an Ohio newspaper would provide the basis for All My Sons which would on to win two Tony awards for Best Author and Direction of a Play. The American Dream of post-WW II was sold hard- prosperity, success and patriotism wrapped up like a shiny brass ring to be grabbed by all. But for some, like the Keller family portrayed here, there is a huge price to pay. Berkeley Rep’s interpretation wonderfully exposes the hypocrisy, denial and loss of moral compass that destroys all in its path.

Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Jimmy Smits and Alejandro Hernandez.

Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner Jimmy Smits and acclaimed actress — and real-life partner — Wanda De Jesús star in this searing drama, both living a life of denial and lies that consume their happy family once the veneer is scratched. Kate Keller (De Jesus) is adamant that her son Larry, missing in action, will return. Her husband Joe (Smits), s successful businessman, framed his partner for distributing faulty cylinder heads that claimed the life of twenty-one fliers. Their son Chris, an idealist and optimist, is jaded by his post-war experience where there’s no responsibility between men. He wants to marry Ann, Larry’s ex but his mother stands in the way of their union.

Brandon Gill, Wanda De Jesús, Alejandro Hernandez, and MaYaa Boateng.

Miller’s keen eye shines bright here, with shades of Ibsen and Tennessee Williams exploring the fragility of the family, the unbearable weight of deceit, and the price paid for material success. The acting is top-notch with excellent supporting performances by Alejandro Hernandez as Chris and Mayaa Boateng as Ann. When the truth of Joe’s culpability is revealed, and Chris realizes his mother and others always knew, his indignation is palpable and expected. They say karma is a bitch, and All My Sons is a prime example.

All My Sons runs through March 29th. Tickets are available now at berkeleyrep.org/tickets or by phone at 510 647-2949.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

