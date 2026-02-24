MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB and More Set for ATG San Francisco 2026/27 Broadway Season

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ATG San Francisco has unveiled the lineup for its 2026/27 Broadway season, bringing six acclaimed Tony Award-winning Broadway productions to San Francisco's historic Orpheum Theatre (1192 Market St.).



The season opens with the four-time Tony Award–winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS (December 9–27, 2026), followed by a journey to Cuba with the uplifting story of the five-time Tony Award?–winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (February 2–21, 2027). ATG San Francisco then presents the Olivier Award– and Tony Award–winning smash hit OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (March 9–28, 2027). Next, F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic American novel springs to life with the Tony Award–winning new musical, THE GREAT GATSBY (April 27–May 16, 2027), followed by the Tony Award–winning hit musical comedy DEATH BECOMES HER (June 9–26, 2027). The season closes with the six-time Tony Award–winning Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (June 29–July 18, 2027).



In addition, ATG San Francisco will welcome the Tony Award-winning comedy play, OH, MARY! (October 13–November 1, 2026), presented in association with American Conservatory Theater. 2026/27 subscribers get immediate first access to purchase tickets once they renew their subscriptions or become a new subscriber.



Current ATG San Francisco subscribers can renew their subscriptions now through their ATG San Francisco account at us.atgtickets.com/whats-on/san-francisco/ or by calling ATG San Francisco Audience Services at 888-746-1799 (Option 2). New subscriptions (starting at $373.23) will go on sale in March 2026. Individual single tickets for all productions will go on sale to the public at a later date.



“Our 2026/27 season is a celebration of the very best of Broadway,” said ATG San Francisco General Manager Jamie Budgett. “From sharp-edged comedy and groundbreaking new musicals to beloved stories reimagined for the stage, we are thrilled to welcome audiences to a season that showcases the brilliant artistry of Broadway.”



In addition to presenting first-run national tours direct from Broadway, ATG San Francisco will continue to present a diverse array of the finest touring entertainment—including theatrical productions, touring acts, live music, lectures, and other world-class arts events—at the Orpheum Theatre (1127 Market St.), the Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St.), and the Curran Theatre (445 Geary St.).

2026/27 SEASON

OH, MARY!

OCTOBER 13–NOVEMBER 1, 2026

CURRAN THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2026

OH, MARY! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that examines the life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of playwright Cole Escola.

OH, MARY! received two Tony Awards including Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics' Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

OH, MARY is presented in association with American Conservatory Theater.

THE OUTSIDERS

DECEMBER 9–27, 2026

ORPHEUM THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2026

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film, this musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging, and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

FEBRUARY 2–21, 2027

ORPHEUM THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2027

It's been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

The Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB is a journey through music and memory into the heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL

MARCH 9–28, 2027

ORPHEUM THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, MARCH 11, 2027

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and Ian Fleming turn the tide of World War II? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony winner, OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL is the best-reviewed show in West End history with 88 five-star reviews and was named the #1 Broadway Show of 2025 by Entertainment Weekly.

It's 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. They gamble their futures on a stolen corpse in the fast-paced true story of the secret mission that changed the course of WWII.

THE GREAT GATSBY

APRIL 27–MAY 16, 2027

ORPHEUM THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, APRIL 29, 2027

THE GREAT GATSBY is based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald and brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage. The Tony Award-winning musical follows a story of love, wealth, and tragedy.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), the production features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

DEATH BECOMES HER

JUNE 9–26, 2027

ORPHEUM THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, JUNE 10, 2027

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far, thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that changes everything.

DEATH BECOMES HER is the Tony Award-winning musical comedy based on the 1992 film, with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

JUNE 29–JULY 18, 2027

ORPHEUM THEATRE

OPENING NIGHT: THURSDAY, JULY 1, 2027

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING tells the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and possibly love. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade), the musical explores what it means to be human.