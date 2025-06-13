Ponderosa Headlines Front Porch Music Presents At THTC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Front Porch Music Presents is back with a joyful showcase of homegrown talent and regional stars. Now in its third year, the series has attracted more than a thousand audience members who have enjoyed live performances in the historic Town Hall Theatre. This, the second show in the 2025 series, will take place on Friday, July 11th at 7:00 pm, with lobby entertainment starting at 6:00 pm.

Headlining the evening is Ponderosa, a UC Berkeley based acoustic Americana band that spans genres primarily centering its roots in bluegrass, as well as exploring the songbooks of the Grateful Dead, Billy String, Tyler Childers, Bela Flec & many more! It's composed of the duo Jasper Manning on mandolin and Spencer Krenz on guitar and a rotating cast of local Bay Area musicians to form the instrumentation of a traditional bluegrass band. With Jasper's strong roots in bluegrass and Spencer's roots in the Grateful Dead, they create a sound that is experimental harmonically yet holds to the tradition of bluegrass staying completely acoustic.

The first half of the evening highlights an eclectic mix of local artists from the Front Porch Music community:

Steve Smulian – A master of the nylon string guitar, Steve blends classical, folk, big band, blues, and rock in intricately fingerpicked original songs. His voice—warm, powerful, and gentle—carries poetic, personal, and political reflections.

Eric Smith with Robert and Chloe Gilmore – Soaring three-part harmonies channeling the spirit of The Beatles, Beach Boys, Crosby, Stills, and The Byrds. A retro vibe with modern soul that lifts the spirit.

Thick as Thieves (Jim Wiant & Jeff McMoyler) – A beloved Bay Area duo offering a heartfelt blend of country, folk, pop, and blues. Originals and clever storytelling round out their down-home style.

Tales of Whoa – Featuring Lorna Kollmeyer (Malibü Buckeroo) with Dave Tilton and Matt Gil, this trio brings rich harmonies and soulful storytelling to life with vibrant acoustic arrangements.

“This lineup is a celebration of the Bay Area's incredible acoustic talent,” says Andree Hurst, Executive Director of Front Porch Music. “With our summer festival, we're combining heart, harmony, and a whole lot of fun.”

Comments