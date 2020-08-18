PianoFight Takes Over Flight Deck and Renames it PianoFight Oakland

The original PianoFight will be renamed PianoFight San Francisco.

San Francisco entertainment venue PianoFight has announced that it has taken over the Flight Deck, a 99-seat black box theater, and will rename it PianoFight Oakland, Datebook reports.

The original PianoFight will be renamed PianoFight San Francisco.

"We are hoping to bring our unique brand of accessible and collective theater to Oakland," said PianoFight co-founder and artistic director Rob Ready. "And we're doing that by making sure we are hyper involved with the communities and neighborhoods that live there and the artists that work there."

This new venture is being funded by $100,000 in grants from the Hewlett Foundation, the Rainin Foundation and the Zellerbach Foundation.

The two-member staff of Flight Deck has been retained, and both venues are now open for podcast and live-streaming productions. The return date for in-person performances has yet to be announced.

Read more on Datebook.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You