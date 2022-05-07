Photos: Plethos Productions Stages ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
The musical plays Friday through Sunday, June 3rd through 5th and June 10th through 12th.
Plethos Productions is set to present Once on This Island. The first two weekends in June, Plethos Productions will bring a beautiful folktale to life under the stars at TwiningVine Winery in Castro Valley. Once on This Island is a Tony Award-winning musical featuring Afro-Caribbean beats and is based on Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid.
This uplifting show centers around a peasant girl named Timoune who makes a deal with the temperamental gods to be with her love Daniel, from the wealthy side of the island. It explores deep issues like classicism and colorism and ultimately tests which is stronger the power of love or death. Enjoy the gospel-infused score and exuberant island dances while you picnic and sip delicious wine in the middle of the beautiful vineyard. Directed by Salim Razawi, choreographed by Curtis Manning, and Vocal Directed by Shyanna Bryan.
The musical is playing Friday-Sunday June 3-5 & 10-12 at TwiningVine Winery in Castro Valley. Early bird tickets are $5 off before May 16 at plethos.org.
Photo Credits: Cathy Breslow/Breslow Imaging
Take an inside look at the production below!
Ronnie La
Ronnie La
Ronnie La
Connie Jimenez
Tvisha Garodia
Tvisha Garodia
Alejandro Eustaquio and Solona Husband
Solona Husband
Alejandro Eustaquio
Alejandro Eustaquio
Connie Jimenez, Alejandro Eustaquio, and Solona Husband
L to R: Jordan Muna, Alejandro Eustaquio, Solona Husband, Curtis Manning
Jordan Muna
Curtis Manning
Alejandro Eustaquio, Curtis Manning, Safira McGrew, and Solona Husband
Journi Copes-Harvey, Curtis Manning, Safira McGrew, and Solona Husband
Safira McGrew
Safira McGrew
Journi Copes-Harvey and Solona Husband
Journi Copes-Harvey and Solona Husband
Journi Copes-Harvey
Journi Copes-Harvey
John Ramirez-Ortiz, Alejandro Eustaquio, Solona Husband, and Grace Peng
John Ramirez-Ortiz
Grace Peng
Grace Peng
Nadiyah Hollis
Nadiyah Hollis
Tvisha Garodia
Tvisha Garodia
Kristy Aquino
Kristy Aquino
Kahlil Leneus
Kahlil Leneus
John Ramirez-Ortiz, Nadiyah Hollis, Kahlil Leneus, and Grace Peng
John Ramirez-Ortiz, Nadiyah Hollis, Kahlil Leneus, and Grace Peng
John Ramirez-Ortiz, Kahlil Leneus, Solona Husband, Grace Peng, and Nadiyah Hollis
Kahlil Leneus, Journi Copes-Harvey, John Ramirez-Ortiz, Grace Peng, Nadiyah Hollis. Bottom L to R: Curtis Manning, Safira McGrew, Solona HUsband, Alejandro Eustaquio, Tvisha Garodia, Connie Jimenez, Jordan Muna. Floor L to R: Kristy Aquino, Ronnie La
Kahlil Leneus, Journi Copes-Harvey, John Ramirez-Ortiz, Grace Peng, Nadiyah Hollis. Bottom L to R: Curtis Manning, Safira McGrew, Solona HUsband, Alejandro Eustaquio, Tvisha Garodia, Connie Jimenez, Jordan Muna. Floor L to R: Kristy Aquino, Ronnie La
Kahlil Leneus, Journi Copes-Harvey, John Ramirez-Ortiz, Grace Peng, Nadiyah Hollis. Bottom L to R: Curtis Manning, Safira McGrew, Solona HUsband, Alejandro Eustaquio, Tvisha Garodia, Connie Jimenez, Jordan Muna. Floor L to R: Kristy Aquino, Ronnie La