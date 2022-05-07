Photos: Plethos Productions Stages ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Plethos Productions is set to present Once on This Island. The first two weekends in June, Plethos Productions will bring a beautiful folktale to life under the stars at TwiningVine Winery in Castro Valley. Once on This Island is a Tony Award-winning musical featuring Afro-Caribbean beats and is based on Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid.

This uplifting show centers around a peasant girl named Timoune who makes a deal with the temperamental gods to be with her love Daniel, from the wealthy side of the island. It explores deep issues like classicism and colorism and ultimately tests which is stronger the power of love or death. Enjoy the gospel-infused score and exuberant island dances while you picnic and sip delicious wine in the middle of the beautiful vineyard. Directed by Salim Razawi, choreographed by Curtis Manning, and Vocal Directed by Shyanna Bryan.

The musical is playing Friday-Sunday June 3-5 & 10-12 at TwiningVine Winery in Castro Valley. Early bird tickets are $5 off before May 16 at plethos.org.

Photo Credits: Cathy Breslow/Breslow Imaging

Take an inside look at the production below!