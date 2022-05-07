Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Plethos Productions Stages ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

The musical plays Friday through Sunday, June 3rd through 5th and June 10th through 12th.

May. 7, 2022  

Plethos Productions is set to present Once on This Island. The first two weekends in June, Plethos Productions will bring a beautiful folktale to life under the stars at TwiningVine Winery in Castro Valley. Once on This Island is a Tony Award-winning musical featuring Afro-Caribbean beats and is based on Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid.

This uplifting show centers around a peasant girl named Timoune who makes a deal with the temperamental gods to be with her love Daniel, from the wealthy side of the island. It explores deep issues like classicism and colorism and ultimately tests which is stronger the power of love or death. Enjoy the gospel-infused score and exuberant island dances while you picnic and sip delicious wine in the middle of the beautiful vineyard. Directed by Salim Razawi, choreographed by Curtis Manning, and Vocal Directed by Shyanna Bryan.

The musical is playing Friday-Sunday June 3-5 & 10-12 at TwiningVine Winery in Castro Valley. Early bird tickets are $5 off before May 16 at plethos.org.

Photo Credits: Cathy Breslow/Breslow Imaging

Take an inside look at the production below!

Ronnie La

Ronnie La

Ronnie La

Connie Jimenez

Tvisha Garodia

Tvisha Garodia

Alejandro Eustaquio and Solona Husband

Solona Husband

Alejandro Eustaquio

Alejandro Eustaquio

Connie Jimenez, Alejandro Eustaquio, and Solona Husband

L to R: Jordan Muna, Alejandro Eustaquio, Solona Husband, Curtis Manning

Jordan Muna

Curtis Manning

Alejandro Eustaquio, Curtis Manning, Safira McGrew, and Solona Husband

Journi Copes-Harvey, Curtis Manning, Safira McGrew, and Solona Husband

Safira McGrew

Safira McGrew

Journi Copes-Harvey and Solona Husband

Journi Copes-Harvey and Solona Husband

Journi Copes-Harvey

Journi Copes-Harvey

John Ramirez-Ortiz, Alejandro Eustaquio, Solona Husband, and Grace Peng

John Ramirez-Ortiz

Grace Peng

Grace Peng

Nadiyah Hollis

Nadiyah Hollis

Tvisha Garodia

Tvisha Garodia

Kristy Aquino

Kristy Aquino

Kahlil Leneus

Kahlil Leneus

John Ramirez-Ortiz, Nadiyah Hollis, Kahlil Leneus, and Grace Peng

John Ramirez-Ortiz, Nadiyah Hollis, Kahlil Leneus, and Grace Peng

John Ramirez-Ortiz, Kahlil Leneus, Solona Husband, Grace Peng, and Nadiyah Hollis

Kahlil Leneus, Journi Copes-Harvey, John Ramirez-Ortiz, Grace Peng, Nadiyah Hollis. Bottom L to R: Curtis Manning, Safira McGrew, Solona HUsband, Alejandro Eustaquio, Tvisha Garodia, Connie Jimenez, Jordan Muna. Floor L to R: Kristy Aquino, Ronnie La

Kahlil Leneus, Journi Copes-Harvey, John Ramirez-Ortiz, Grace Peng, Nadiyah Hollis. Bottom L to R: Curtis Manning, Safira McGrew, Solona HUsband, Alejandro Eustaquio, Tvisha Garodia, Connie Jimenez, Jordan Muna. Floor L to R: Kristy Aquino, Ronnie La

Kahlil Leneus, Journi Copes-Harvey, John Ramirez-Ortiz, Grace Peng, Nadiyah Hollis. Bottom L to R: Curtis Manning, Safira McGrew, Solona HUsband, Alejandro Eustaquio, Tvisha Garodia, Connie Jimenez, Jordan Muna. Floor L to R: Kristy Aquino, Ronnie La



