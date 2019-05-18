Photo Flash: Selma Arts Center Presents Chilling New Production Of WAIT UNTIL DARK

Selma Arts Center presents Wait Until Dark, running Friday, May 17th through Sunday, May 26th at the Selma Arts Center.

A sinister con man, Roat, and two ex-convicts, Mike and Carlino, are about to meet their match. They have traced the location of a mysterious doll, which they are much interested in, to the Greenwich Village apartment of Sam Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. Sam had apparently been persuaded by a strange woman to transport the doll across the Canadian border, not knowing that sewn inside were several grams of heroin. When the woman is murdered the situation becomes more urgent. The con man and his ex-convicts, through a cleverly constructed deception, convince Susy that the police have implicated Sam in the woman's murder, and the doll, which she believes is the key to his innocence, is evidence. She refuses to reveal its location, and with the help of a young neighbor, figures out she is the victim of a bizarre charade.

Wait Until Dark opened on Broadway in 1966, running for 373 performances and receiving a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a play. The story's popularity skyrocketed in 1967 when it was adapted into the legendary film starring Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin, with Hepburn receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Although today's scene looks a bit different from 1967, the message and themes of WAIT UNTIL DARK still ring true as ever. Director Juan Luis Guzman explains, "Aside from all the thrills and chills in this production, I think this is also a story that speaks to the strength of a character who must learn to trust in herself at all costs. There are themes of love and friendship in this story, of redemption and empowerment, themes that teach us these qualities can often light the way for us even in the darkest of situations."

The cast is led by Alyssa Benitez (Susy Hendr! ix), Rodolfo Robles Cruz (Sam Hendrix), Chase Stubblefield (Harry Roat), Joseph A. Ham (Mike Talman), Maya Sosa (Gloria), and Anthony teNyenhuis (Sergeant Carlino).

The Selma Arts Center's production of WAIT UNTIL DARK is directed by Juan Luis Guzmán, with scenic design by Erik Andersen and Nicolette C. Andersen, costume design by Jeanette Derr, lighting design by Dan Aldape, sound design by Regina Harris, projection design by Dominic Grijalva and Sami Valles, and music and movement by Ruth Griffin.

Tickets are available at selmaartscenter.com or at the Selma Arts Center box office located at 1935 High Street, Selma, CA 93662. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1PM-6PM. Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors/ students and is rated 'PG-13 for mild adult content. Tickets will also be available at the door for the same price until sold out. For information, call (559) 891-2238, email nicolettea@cityofselma.com, or visit the Selma Arts Center website at selmaartscenter.com.

The production is sponsored by Selma Arts Council, TeeRico by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adventist Health, Selma Beverage and Recycling, and the Selma Arts Council.

PERFORMANCES Friday, May 17th - 7pm Saturday, May 18th - 2pm BOGO* Saturday, May 18th - 7pm Sunday, May 19th - 2pm Thursday, May 23rd - 7pm (Discounted student and senior tickets/Post-show talkback) Friday, May 24th - 7pm Saturday, May 25th - 2pm BOGO* Sunday, May 26th - 2pm

*must purchase a minimum of two tickets

On Saturday May 25th from 8-11pm the public is invited to attend SAC AFTER DARK, a noir film event which will feature a screening of "Dial M for Murder". Popcorn and drinks will be sold. Attendees are encouraged to dress in period attire.

Season Membership holders may apply their membership benefits for this event. Doors open half hour before show ti! me. For more information, call (559) 891-2238, email nicolettea@cityofselma.com, or visit the Selma Arts Center website at selmaartscenter.com.



Joseph A. Ham & Alyssa Benitez

Joseph A. Ham, Anthony teNyenhuis & Chase Stubblefield

Joseph A. Ham & Alyssa Benitez

Alyssa Benitez & Joseph A. Ham

Joseph A. Ham & Chase Stubblefield

Joseph A. Ham & Anthony teNyenhuis

Alyssa Benitez & Maya Sosa

Anthony teNyenhuis & Joseph A. Ham

Chase Stubblefield

Rodolfo Robles Cruz & Alyssa Benitez

Maya Sosa

Chase Stubblefield & Alyssa Benitez





