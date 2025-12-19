PARANORMAL ACTIVITY to be Presented at A.C.T. in February

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This February, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) will present Paranormal Activity, an original story based on Paramount Pictures’ terrifying film franchise—now unleashed live on stage at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe beginning Thursday, February 19 and running through Sunday, March 15, 2026. Press night will be held on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.



James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape the past… but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are. An original story set in the world of the terrifying Paranormal Activity film franchise, this thrilling new play from celebrated Chicago playwright Levi Holloway (Broadway’s Grey House) and Punchdrunk’s Felix Barrett (Sleep No More) with illusions by Tony Award winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter & The Cursed Child) will haunt you long after you get home. Experience the horror of this North American premiere. Can you even believe your eyes?



James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape the past…but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are. Playing Lou and James, a couple trying to escape a sinister force, are Cher Álvarez and Patrick Heusinger. Álvarez has been seen on Chicago stages including The Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, and Writers Theatre, along with productions at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and American Players Theatre. She has also appeared on television in shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and NCIS: Hawai’i. Heusinger has been seen on Broadway in Next Fall and Fiddler on the Roof and starred as Lancelot in the national tour of Spamalot. He is also known for his work on the television shows Gossip Girl, Royal Pains, and Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce.



The cast also includes Shannon Cochran as James’ mother Carolanne and Kate Fry as Etheline Cotgrave, a medium. Cochran’s credits include the West Coast premiere of Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco, the national tour of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Cabaret, and the first national tour of August: Osage County. This production marks a return to the horror genre for Cochran, as she appeared in the 2002 film The Ring. Fry recently performed in Henry V at Chicago Shakespeare, The Cherry Orchard at Goodman Theatre and Birthday Candles at Northlight Theatre. Understudies include Caroline Hendricks, Michael Holding, and Carol Buinis.



The creative team for Paranormal Activity includes Fly Davis (Scenic & Costume Designer), Anna Watson (Lighting Designer), Gareth Fry (Sound Designer), Luke Halls (Video Designer), Chris Fisher (Illusions Designer), Bob Mason (Casting), what iF we Productions (Technical Supervisor), Melanie J. Lisby (Production Stage Manager), Julie Jachym (Assistant Stage Manager), and Dick Daley (Assistant Stage Manager).



Paranormal Activity is presented by arrangement with Paramount Pictures and Melting Pot, in co-production with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Center Theatre Group, and Shakespeare Theatre Company. Based on the Paranormal Activity films, by Original Filmmaker Oren Peli and brought to the screen by Blumhouse and Solana Films. TM & © 2025 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.



In connection with Paranormal Activity, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events—many of which are presented free of charge—that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season:

Post-Show Conversations:

Tuesday, March 3, 6:30 p.m. | Sunday, March 8, 1 p.m. | Wednesday, March 11, 2 p.m.

After the show, stick around for a lively Q&A session with the actors and artists who create the work onstage.



Pride Night:

Wednesday, March 4, before and following the 7:30 p.m. performance

A revamped pre- and post-show party celebrating LGBTQ+ pride within the theater community.

Tasting Night:

Tuesday, March 10, 6:30 p.m.

Meet fellow theatergoers and get to know one of our local vendors at this hosted event before the show.

PlayTime:

Saturday, March 14, 12:45 p.m.

Before this matinee performance, get hands-on with the artists who make it happen at this interactive theater workshop.

