ODC Cancels WALKING DISTANCE Dance Festival Scheduled For June

ODC Theater has announced the cancellation of the Walking Distance Dance Festival which was scheduled to take place June 4 - 14. The annual event, now in its ninth year, has become a staple of the Bay Area's summer season, presenting a rich ecology of contemporary dance and performance artists.

This year's program featured an extraordinary group of artists including José Navarrete and Debby Kajiyama of NAKA Dance Theater, Catherine Galasso and Dave Cerf, Margaret Jenkins and Rinde Eckert, Geoff and Dan Hoyle, Janice Garrett and Charles Moulton, Robert Moses, Hope Mohr, Monique Jenkinson aka Fauxnique, as well as a special appearance by ODC/Dance, ODC's flagship dance company.

"Given the current public health crisis requiring social distancing, ODC Theater has decided to cancel the Walking Distance Dance Festival," said ODC Theater Director Julie Potter. "We had very much been looking forward to hosting the programmed artists in situ this June, but now our hopes are turned to next year's event. We plan to present much of the same program in June 2021. We honor and acknowledge the significant work of our artists and staff in preparing for the Festival, and we look forward to sharing their work when we are able to gather again on campus."

Patrons who have already purchased tickets for the Walking Distance Dance Festival may request a full refund, or they may hold on to their tickets to be used for next year's Festival. Additionally, they may return their tickets to ODC Theater as a tax-deductible donation. All donations help to cover the significant costs the Theater has already incurred.

For more information, visit odc.dance/wddf.





