New Theater to Stream THE WASTE LAND Beginning April 29

THE WASTE LAND by T.S. Eliot and starring Lisa Ramirez in a bravura solo performance will stream starting Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. (Pacific), and be available for viewers on demand through May 19, it has been announced by Oakland Theater Project, where Ms. Ramirez has been performing the newly-adapted, hourlong play in a parking lot, accompanied by an original soundtrack, video and multimedia.

The production is directed by OTP's artistic director Michael Moran and began performances in Oakland on April 9, when it was the first AEA-approved live in-person theater performance in the state of California since the pandemic struck over one year ago.

T.S. Eliot wrote THE WASTE LAND in the wake of the 1918 global pandemic and World War I. Considered by many to be one of the most important poems of the 20th century, THE WASTE LAND is rarely performed on stage. The text wrestles largely with man's inhumanity to man and the perilous state of the world around us.

San Francisco Chronicle wrote that this production "finds wondrous new life" in Eliot's century-old classic. "Ramirez gives a passionate performance," wrote Mercury News. And East Bay Times called THE WASTE LAND "a finely executed show."

Lisa Ramirez is the actress and writer best-known for her works, EXIT CUCKOO directed by Colman Domingo Off-Broadway, and TO THE BONE, which debuted at Cherry Lane Theater. The Oakland Theater Project -- the only professional theater troupe in that city -- was founded in 2012 and presents site-specific production of new works and classics, including A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE performed on a Bay Area streetcar.

Audiences can also enjoy the show at home by livestream on Thursday, April 29th @ 8:0pm PT or On Demand through May 19. Livestream + On Demand Tickets are $15-$25 and will take place on the streaming platform Stellar. Tickets can be purchased at stellartickets.com/o/oakland-theater-project/events/the-waste-land.