Mystic Theatre Launches Gift Card Program to Cope With the Health Crisis

The Press Democrat has reported that Petaluma's Mystic Theatre has launched a gift card program to help pay employees and recover lost revenue during the shutdown of live performances.

The Mystic employed about 20 people, but all have been furloughed until live performances can resume. The venue launched its first-ever gift card program to help pay employees and recover revenue.

Thomas Cussins, president of Ineffable Music Group, which has leased the music hall since 2016, said:

"If this thing continues on where we cannot have shows in 2020, you're going to see a loss of almost every independent venue in the country," Cussins said. "The only ones that will be able to withstand this are the corporate ones run by AEG or Live Nation."

Cussins said "revenue went to zero overnight" since ticketing companies are freezing funds until concerts resume.

Mystic's ownership has discussed a potential gradual reopening of the venue, possibly holding smaller concerts with 100 or 250 people with everyone wearing a mask, seated 6 feet apart.

Ineffable Music has started a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe. All the proceeds will go directly to the staff.

