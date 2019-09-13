Montalvo Arts Center Presents Master Ensemble The Subdudes

Montalvo Arts Center presents The Subdudes, a band that quietly became one of America's national music treasures over the course of 25 years and 10 albums, as part of its Carriage House Concert Series. Mixing soulful R&B swagger with cheeky rock 'n' roll attitudes and warm folky harmonies, this New Orleans-based group showcases sharp musicianship and master ensemble-playing. More than just a concert, the "dudes" offer up a party, to which audiences happily feel invited. The Subdudes will perform 7:30pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Carriage House Theatre at the Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($56 Reserved; $63 Premier) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm).

The Subdudes includes singer/guitarist Tommy Malone, accordionist John Magnie, percussionist Steve Amendée, and bassist Tim Cook. Drawing most of their inspiration from the sounds of their native New Orleans, The Subdudes' music blends folk, swamp pop, New Orleans rhythm and blues, Louisiana blues, country, Cajun/zydeco, funk, soul, and gospel with harmonic vocals.

For nearly 60 years Montalvo Arts Center's Carriage House Theatre Concert Series has presented world-class talent in an intimate indoor setting, becoming a treasured series for performing arts fans in Silicon Valley. Housed in the 316-seat Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, the series features a diverse array of artists from a variety of genres from classical to jazz to R&B, rock, plus theatre, comedy, and more. Guests have the option to arrive early and mingle in Montalvo's Project Space ArtBar, where wine, beer, and other beverages are available for purchase before the show.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You