Market Street Arts Announces Lineup For UNSTAGED: Live On Mid-Market

Market Street Arts has announced the full lineup for the summer’s first UNSTAGED: Live on Mid-Market, a free public celebration of Juneteenth, co-curated with the San Francisco Black Wall Street Foundation. The event will take place Thursday, June 19 from 4–7 p.m., transforming Market Street between 5th and 6th Streets into a vibrant celebration of Black creativity and culture.

Marking the launch of the newly designated Mid-Market Entertainment Zone, the kickoff event will feature an exciting array of live music, dance, fashion, immersive art, and community storytelling, all spotlighting Black excellence in San Francisco. Early registrants (the first 200) will receive a $20 food and beverage voucher to use at local businesses within the district. Registration is now open at unstaged.org.

“This is a tribute to our roots and our future,” said Tinisch Hollins, co-founder of SF Black Wall Street. “UNSTAGED gives our community a space to celebrate resilience, artistry, and entrepreneurship at the heart of the city.”

Performance Highlights for June 19 Include:

Black Excellence, Fashion and Music by Mario B

Performances by Red Lotus, Highway Grizz, Afterthought and the Top Chefs, and the Twilight Brass Band

Dance and rhythm by Samba Funk

Breakdancing and hip-hop DJ sets from All The Way Live

Street art and denim upcycling with Holy Stitch!

A special appearance by dance legend Lonnie “PopTart” Green and the Strutters

Additional surprises to be announced

For the first time, attendees 21+ will be able to purchase and enjoy alcoholic beverages throughout the designated zone. Participating venues include The Red Tail, The Warfield, The Timbri Hotel, and Saluhall.

“This is not just a party—it’s a cultural investment,” said Steve Gibson, Executive Director of the Mid-Market Foundation. “UNSTAGED supports over 50 local artists and small businesses while creating accessible, high-quality public arts programming right in the heart of San Francisco.”

2025 UNSTAGED Dates (Third Thursdays):

June 19 (Juneteenth Celebration)

July 17

August 21

September 18

October 16

