MADE IN AMERICA? By Yide Cai to Premiere at PlayGround's 2025 Free-Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This August, PlayGround will present the West Coast premiere of Made in America?, a bold new solo play by award-winning playwright Yide Cai, as part of the 2025 Free-Play Festival. The festival runs August 13-16 at Potrero Stage (1695 18th St, San Francisco) and online, featuring six dynamic new works.

Performance Dates:

Thursday, August 14 at 6:00 PM

Friday, August 15 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, August 16 at 4:00 PM

Tickets: playgroundsf.vbotickets.com/event/free-play_festival_made_in_america/164242

In Made in America?, museum curator Andreas delivers a gripping monologue about a single brick-the last ever made in America-now an art piece by Chinese artist Terence Cao. As Andreas traces the brick's history, it becomes a prism for industrial decline, political irony, and personal loss, tied to Cao's father, who died under the very bricks he produced. Blurring the lines between art, capitalism, and activism, Andreas exposes his own entanglement in the story and urges the audience to intervene in an espionage investigation, transforming a museum tour into an urgent call to action.

Written and performed by Yide Cai, a trilingual playwright from Shenzhen, China and MFA Playwriting candidate at Boston University, Made in America? fuses personal narrative with global political currents, asking: when an artifact carries the weight of history, who owns its meaning?

Creative Team:

Playwright - Yide Cai: Poet, translator, and award-winning playwright from Shenzhen, China. His work has been featured at the OOB Festival, La MaMa, The Tank, Kanini Fest, and more. He is a fellow of the Laboratory for Global Performance & Politics, a member of the TPOC Producing Cohort, and a scholar at Sewanee Writers' Conference. His Off-Broadway production The Rice Eaters premieres this summer at the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

Director - Lauren Komer: Brooklyn-based director and theater artist whose work spans theater, film, and interactive media. Known for bold, fragmented, and highly visual narratives steeped in pop culture, mysticism, and postmodernism, her work has appeared Off-Broadway, in Boston, and internationally. Theater Arts Fellow of Brandeis University and alumna of St. Catherine's College, Oxford. @postmodernlady_

Performer, Assistant Director - Eran Zelixon: Boston-based theater artist and photographer, recently seen performing with Alan Cumming on Broadway in a tribute to John Kander. Credits include assistant directing, stage management, and sound design for world premieres at The Tank, WAM Theatre, and New York Theater Festival. Brandeis University graduate, trained at Shakespeare & Company. @eran_zelixon

Stage Manager & Sound Designer - Izzy Donenberg: Los Angeles-based stage and event manager (EMC) with credits including The Tempest and Richard III (SCLA, with Al Pacino, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater). Also works in major event production and is an indie musician under the name "hyprsensitive."

Production Manager - Yulidal Hernandez Kin: NYC-based producer, actress, and arts administrator. Former Production Management Fellow at New York Theatre Workshop, with producing, writing, and arts advocacy experience spanning theater and media. A proud Bronx native, she holds a BA in Theater and Journalism from City College.

About PlayGround's Free-Play Festival:

The Free-Play Festival is PlayGround's annual celebration of bold, risk-taking works by emerging and established voices, offered entirely admission-free to expand access to new theater. The 2025 lineup spans from an intimate solo performance to a multimedia experiment.