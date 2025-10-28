Los Altos Stage Company Will Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Los Altos Stage Company will present A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas from November 29 through December 21, 2025, at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos, California. A Pay-What-You-Can preview will take place on Friday, November 28.

Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novella and adapted for the stage by Michael Wilson, the production will be directed by Kristin Walter. The cast features Marc Berman, Jacob Crosson, Kristin Hall, Kristin Hill, Gary Landis, Chris Mahle, Max Mahle, Corinna Laskin, Katelyn Miller, and Zivah Kaul.

The play follows the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, whose encounters with the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come lead him on a journey of transformation and redemption. Wilson’s adaptation highlights the supernatural elements of Dickens’ story, incorporating dance, choral movement, and traditional carols to evoke the spirit of the season.

Ticket And Performance Information

Dates: November 29–December 21, 2025

Preview: Friday, November 28 (Pay-What-You-Can)

Opening Night: Saturday, November 29

Schedule:

– Wednesday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

– Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

– Additional matinees on December 13 and 20 at 3:00 p.m.

Location: Bus Barn Theater, Los Altos, California

Tickets: $25–$48, available at losaltosstage.org or by calling 650-941-0551.

Rating: Suitable for all ages.