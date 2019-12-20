Kristin Damrow & Company Presents the World Premiere of ACCLIMATE

In anticipation of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Kristin Damrow & Company (KDC) is proud to announce the world premiere of ACCLIMATE, presented in partnership with Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco. A sextet exploring human adaptability and resilience in an environment of rapid change, Acclimate runs April 23 - 25, 2020 at the YBCA Forum. Tickets, $30 - $65, will go on sale January 23 at kristindamrow.com/Acclimate.

Acclimate is the fourth evening-length work by choreographer Kristin Damrow, whose most recent dance, Impact, drew inspiration from the Brutalist movement in architecture. For her next project, Damrow explores the nexus between design principles in dance and solutions to the climate crisis. "The purpose of design is to solve problems," said Damrow. "Similarly, I approach choreography as a way of solving problems. Acclimate simulates a series of stark environmental shifts which challenge the dancers to respond. The eternal questions of how to work together as a team, and how to maintain one's independence, one's individuality pop up again and again."

Scenic design by NJ Bice will serve as an integral player alongside dancers Styles Alexander, Heather Arnett, Shareen DeRyan, Anna Greenberg Gold, Kaia Makihara and Dalmacio Payomo. Under Damrow's direction, the set will share the qualities of mobility, dynamism and drama - rising, falling and spreading - to evoke the harsh reality of a newly erratic environment. And with an eye on sustainability, the materials will be sourced almost entirely from recycled and repurposed ingredients.

A commissioned score by the company's resident composer Aaron M. Gold will magnify the scale and unpredictability of the visual elements. Described by the composer as "a study in balance with symmetry," the score combines complex harmonic structures and odd time signatures together with field recordings from nature "to convey the interwoven and inexorable mathematics of climate cycles."

"While my previous two evening-length works looked back on the past through the lens of design, Acclimate uses design principles to press forward with speculation and provocation," added Damrow.

For more information about Acclimate, visit kristindamrow.com/Acclimate.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You