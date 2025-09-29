Joketoberfest Brings Bay Area Comedy and Craft Beer to Castro Valley This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Plethos Productions will kick off October with Joketoberfest, a night of craft beer and stand-up comedy, on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at JP’s Restaurant in Castro Valley.

The event will be hosted by Dash Renaud and headlined by Bay Area favorite Ato Walker, alongside a lineup of local comedians bringing fresh voices and big laughs.

Designed as the perfect pairing of brews and belly laughs, Joketoberfest offers audiences a relaxed, welcoming evening of food, drinks, and comedy gold.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.