Joketoberfest Brings Bay Area Comedy and Craft Beer to Castro Valley This October

Plethos Productions will present the one-night-only event on October 4, 2025, at JP’s Restaurant.

By: Sep. 29, 2025
Joketoberfest Brings Bay Area Comedy and Craft Beer to Castro Valley This October Image
Plethos Productions will kick off October with Joketoberfest, a night of craft beer and stand-up comedy, on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at JP’s Restaurant in Castro Valley.

The event will be hosted by Dash Renaud and headlined by Bay Area favorite Ato Walker, alongside a lineup of local comedians bringing fresh voices and big laughs.

Designed as the perfect pairing of brews and belly laughs, Joketoberfest offers audiences a relaxed, welcoming evening of food, drinks, and comedy gold. 




