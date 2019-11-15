Hear A New Song From CONSTRUCTION SITE ON CHRISTMAS NIGHT Opening Saturday In Sunnyvale

"Construction Site on Christmas Night," a new musical presented by Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT) with book and lyrics by Min Kahng and Austin Zumbro and music by Daniel Mertzlufft, opens Saturday (11/16) at the Sunnyvale Community Center, 550 E. Remington Drive, Sunnyvale, CA 94087.

Sherri Duskey Rinker, author of the popular holiday book that inspired the show, will celebrate the opening of BACT's new musical adaptation by signing books from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"Construction Site on Christmas Night" plays two weekends in Sunnyvale, November 16 - 24, with performances at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

The show moves next to San Francisco, where it will play weekends, November 30 - December 29 (including Monday, December 23, and Friday, December 27), at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 p.m., at the Children's Creativity Museum Theater, 221 4th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103.

Directed by Nina Meehan, "Construction Site on Christmas Night" is recommended for ages 3 and up. This new musical is BACT's second adaptation of a Rinker book about hard-working trucks. The first, "Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site the Musical," won six awards at the 2016 Theatre Bay Area (TBA) Awards Celebration, including Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and Outstanding World Premiere Musical.

TICKETS: $18 - $30

BOX OFFICE: www.bactheatre.org or call (510) 296-4433





