Hammer Theatre Center to Present National Theatre Live Screening of STRAIGHT LINE CRAZY Starring Ralph Fiennes

Hammer Theatre Center will present The National Theatre Live Screening of Straight Line Crazy starring Ralph Fiennes at 7:00pm, Thursday, September 15 and 2:00pm, Sunday, September 18.

The fascinating true story of American public official Robert Moses comes to life at the Hammer Theatre Center during its National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of Straight Line Crazy, a new play by David Hare (Skylight), directed by Nicholas Hytner. Filmed in front of a live audience at the Bridge Theatre in London, Straight Line Crazy is a blazing account of the most powerful man in New York who exploited those in office through a mix of charm and intimidation for 40 uninterrupted years. Tony Award-winning stage and film actor Ralph Fiennes (known to millions as Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies and M in three James Bond films) leads the cast, appearing as the master manipulator whose legacy changed the city forever. This intriguing parable is about the nature of power and democracy.

WHERE:

Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo De San Antonio, San José

(Between 2nd and 3rd Streets)

WHEN:

7:00pm, Thursday, September 15

2:00pm, Sunday, September 18

INFO:

For tickets ($20), the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501. Discounts for Seniors (62+) and SJSU Community (staff, faculty, students, alumni) are also available.