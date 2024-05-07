Gemma New Replaces Marta Gardolińska in May 10–12 San Francisco Symphony Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Conductor Gemma New will step in for Marta Gardolińska for the San Francisco Symphony’s upcoming May 10 & 12 performances at Davies Symphony Hall and the Symphony’s May 11 performance at UC Davis’ Mondavi Center for the Performing Arts. The program, which remains the same, includes Grażyna Bacewicz’s Overture; Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, featuring Pablo Ferrández in his Orchestral Series debut; and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3, Scottish. Gardolińska has regretfully had to withdraw from the program due to a family illness.

Gemma New previously conducted the San Francisco Symphony in two programs during the 2019 summer season at Stanford Live’s Frost Amphitheater. She makes her San Francisco Symphony Orchestral Series debut with these performances. New is artistic advisor and principal conductor of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and music director of Canada’s Hamilton Philharmonic Orchestra. She previously served as principal guest conductor of the Dallas Symphony, resident conductor of the St. Louis Symphony, and associate conductor of the New Jersey Symphony. A former Dudamel Conducting Fellow with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conducting fellow at Tanglewood Music Center, she was awarded Solti Foundation US Career Assistance Awards in 2017, 2019, and 2020, before receiving the Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award in 2021.

Tickets for concerts at Davies Symphony Hall can be purchased via sfsymphony.org or by calling the San Francisco Symphony Box Office at 415.864.6000.

Comments