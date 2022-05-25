Edgardo Cambon and Candela Come to Cinnabar Theater

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, is proud to present the concert series "Sundays at 7" featuring "Edgardo Cambon & Candela", performing live Sunday, June 26th at 7pm.

"Edgardo & Candela" is a Salsa Band based in the San Francisco Bay Area for over 30 years, and is one of the most established Salsa Orchestras in California.

The instrumentation is piano, bass, trombone, sax, flute, guitar, conga drums, bongo drums, timbales and vocalists. Better known as simply "Candela," their trademark is their high energy performance, featuring great vocals, a tight rhythm section and the powerful sound of the horns. The band features the best crop of professional musicians in the Bay Area, which makes for an incredible musical experience every time they play! Music will be performed by such artists as Oscar De Leon, Eddie Palmieri, Ruben Blades, Tito Puente and much more.

Featuring the musical talents of Edgardo Cambon, congas, lead vocals, composer and band leader; Pedro Pastrana, cuatro/guitar and vocals; Jeff Cressman, trombone; Omar Ledezma, bongó or timbales, vocals; Marco Diaz, piano and vocals; Miguel Martinez, flute and vocals; David Belove, bass; Julio Areas, timbales and vocals; and Charlie Gurke, saxophone.

This concert is sponsored by Music In Place. To learn more about this organization, visit musicinplace.org.

This performance will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater Sunday, June 26th 2022, at 7pm.

Tickets are $25 and are on sale now via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members - production staff and crew are fully vaccinated; musicians will not be masked throughout the performance. All audience members must be vaccinated, show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask inside the theater. https://cinnabartheater.org/safety-protocols-ticketing-information/