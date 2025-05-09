DUNGEONS & DRAGONS-Themed THE TEMPEST is Coming to Silicon Valley Shakespeare

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, Silicon Valley Shakespeare is inviting audiences to roll for initiative as it brings William Shakespeare's The Tempest to life through the exhilarating lens of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. Combining theatrical magic with the boundless creativity of tabletop role-playing, this reimagined classic marks SVS' 11th FREE Shakespeare production at Willow Street Frank Bramhall Park-a cherished community tradition that continues to captivate audiences of all ages.

Making his directorial debut, Bay Area actor Drew Benjamin Jones leads this imaginative journey, trading the windswept shores of Shakespeare's original for the vibrant worldbuilding and heroic spirit of D&D. Audiences can expect enchanted landscapes, supernatural beings, and high-stakes encounters as the exiled mage Prospero unleashes a powerful storm to bring her enemies to a mysterious island, where nothing is as it seems and redemption hangs in the balance.

True to the inclusive nature of role-playing games, this production embraces non-traditional casting, with many actors playing characters of a different gender-mirroring the freedom players have when creating their own characters around the game table. This dynamic ensemble breathes new life into Shakespeare's language, offering fresh perspectives and playful interpretations that celebrate imagination, identity, and transformation.

Perfect for families, fantasy-lovers, and longtime Shakespeare fans alike, The Tempest promises an unforgettable evening under the stars filled with laughter, heart, and adventure. Whether you come in costume, bring a picnic, or simply arrive with curiosity, admission is free-and all are welcome.

A special Dungeons & Dragons Game Night will take place on Saturday, June 7th, and Saturday, June 14th will feature ASL interpretation.

Performances begin at 7 PM Friday, June 6th, at Willow Street Frank Bramhall Park in Willow Glen, San José, running Fridays-Sundays through Sunday, June 22nd.

