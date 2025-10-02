DIABLO IMPROV FESTIVAL Comes to Walnut Creek This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025 Diablo Improv Festival (DIF) will take place October 24–26 at Lesher Center for the Arts, bringing a weekend of laughter, workshops, and community to Walnut Creek. Produced by Synergy Theater, Spontaneous Mind, and DKW Productions, the festival welcomes seasoned performers, first-time participants, teens, kids, and audiences alike for a celebration of unscripted theater.

The festival kicks off Friday night with a welcome reception at Up the Creek Records, followed by a weekend of shows and workshops at Lesher Center. Headliner performances include the legendary Los Angeles-based Groundlings, along with Bay Area favorites Synergy Theater and Spontaneous Mind, plus ensembles gathered from across the country.

Workshops will be offered for all ages and levels of experience, including teen and kids’ programming led by Mark Duncanson and Kenn Adams, senior-friendly sessions with Jaime Rich, applied improv for educators and leaders with Kat Koppett, and specialty classes with Geraldine Carolan, Regina Saisi, and Tim Orr. Jennifer Lavenhar will also teach There Are No Mistakes in Improv!, a workshop combining West Coast Swing dance with improvisation.

Three-troupe variety shows will feature groups such as Your Favorite Story, Secret Improv Society, The Book Club, BFD, But of Mind, and Nibling Rivalry. The festival concludes with an open jam, giving improvisers of all levels the chance to perform on stage.

“Improv is all about saying ‘yes, and…,’” says Della Watson, DIF Co-Producer and Founder of DKW Productions. “It’s also a great philosophy for life. Come join us and say yes to new adventures, new friends, and new paths to joy.”

Tickets and the full festival schedule are available at lesherartscenter.org (search “Diablo Improv Festival”).

