Chamberlayne Actors Theatre Has Canceled THE VISIT

Chamberlayne Actors Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

No doubt you have heard of many event cancellations as a result of COVID-19. At this time, the risk in our area is classified as low, so we are proceeding as normal with plans for our next mainstage presentation, The Unexpected Guest. However, we are monitoring the developments and recommendations from the CDC and other Virginia public health officials. As conditions change, we will adjust our schedule accordingly to ensure the safety of our patrons and our artists.



Bifocals at CAT has postponed their final 2019-20 touring show, The Visit, until the 2020-21 season. Ticket holders for the April 27 performances at our theatre will be contacted separately.



In the meantime, we hope you will all stay safe and healthy. Please reach out to us if we can address specific concerns.





