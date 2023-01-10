CLUE Comes to San Francisco Playhouse in March

San Francisco Playhouse brings the beloved board game Clue to the stage in a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu as six mysterious guests arrive at Boddy Manor for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects and race to find the killer as the body count rises. Based on the cult-hit 1985 film which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue was deemed "a welcome throwback to an era of physical comedy" by The New York Times.

This uproarious comedy whodunit should leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to solve the mystery. San Francisco Playhouse Co-Founder and Producing Director Susi Damilano helms a starry cast of theatre veterans who personify the game's iconic characters, including Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard.

Previews: Thursday, March 9 - Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Opening: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Closes: Saturday, April 22, 2023

For tickets ($15-$100) or more information, the public may visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596.