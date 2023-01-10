Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CLUE Comes to San Francisco Playhouse in March

Performances run March 9 – April 22, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  

San Francisco Playhouse brings the beloved board game Clue to the stage in a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu as six mysterious guests arrive at Boddy Manor for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects and race to find the killer as the body count rises. Based on the cult-hit 1985 film which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue was deemed "a welcome throwback to an era of physical comedy" by The New York Times.

This uproarious comedy whodunit should leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to solve the mystery. San Francisco Playhouse Co-Founder and Producing Director Susi Damilano helms a starry cast of theatre veterans who personify the game's iconic characters, including Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard.

Previews: Thursday, March 9 - Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Opening: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Closes: Saturday, April 22, 2023

For tickets ($15-$100) or more information, the public may visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596.




Kitka Women's Vocal Ensemble has announced the world premiere of BABA: The Life and Death of Stana, authored, composed and directed by Karmina Šilec. BABA is a new opera inspired by the lives of sworn virgins of the Balkan Highlands, women who live as men after taking vows of celibacy.
Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley will welcome back the Bay Area’s favorite Clown Prince of Fools, Unique Derique, for added performances of Fool La La Gift. 
Having just celebrated their 40th anniversary season in 2022, the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival looks forward to 2023 with a robust lineup of community programs and special events throughout the Bay Area.
Due to unprecedented demand, Shotgun Players has extended their smash-hit production of Dave Malloy's Tony Award-winning hit through February 25, 2023. The show must close on February 25, so audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets before the show is completely sold out through the end of the run.

January 9, 2023

Playful People Productions is seeking playful people ages 4 to 104 for their spring productions of Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS, and Starmites by Barry Keating and Stuart Ross. Both shows will perform at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose in May.
Word for Word's Off the Page Staged Reading Series 2022 concludes on January 23, 2023 (postponed from 2022) with two stories by Toni Cade Bambara Raymond's Run and Blues Ain't No Mockin Bird, directed by Edris Cooper- Anifowoshe.
Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley will welcome back the Bay Area’s favorite Clown Prince of Fools, Unique Derique, for added performances of Fool La La Gift. 
Having just celebrated their 40th anniversary season in 2022, the San Francisco Shakespeare Festival looks forward to 2023 with a robust lineup of community programs and special events throughout the Bay Area.
Due to unprecedented demand, Shotgun Players has extended their smash-hit production of Dave Malloy's Tony Award-winning hit through February 25, 2023. The show must close on February 25, so audiences are encouraged to purchase tickets before the show is completely sold out through the end of the run.
