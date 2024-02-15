Berkeley Symphony Welcomes New Executive Director Marion Atherton

Berkeley Symphony Board of Directors has announced the selection of its new executive director, Marion Atherton. Atherton will succeed Ming Luke, who has been serving as Interim Executive and Artistic Director after the departure of Executive Director Kate Kammeyer in November 2023. Atherton will assume her duties with the orchestra immediately.

Marion Atherton brings over 25 years of arts management experience to the position, including a role as the Manager of Individual Giving and Special Events with Berkeley Symphony in 2004. She most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer and Interim Head of School at the Crowden Music Center in Berkeley. She was previously the Executive Director of the Piedmont East Bay Children's Choir.

Atherton's experience includes successful fundraising and financial oversight, strategic planning, and community engagement.

"Marion brings a wealth of experience in the nonprofit music community and a deep commitment to supporting the next generation of musicians and audiences here in Berkeley,” says Rigel Robinson, President of the Board of Directors. “I look forward to working closely with Marion as we embark on an exciting chapter for Berkeley Symphony!"

“I am thrilled to lead Berkeley Symphony in its next chapter,” says Atherton. “As a longtime Berkeley resident, I have a personal investment in Berkeley Symphony's mission. I look forward to working with the Symphony's outstanding team of artists, staff, and Board members to continue its history of building community through world-class performances and educational programming. I invite you to join us for the exciting journey ahead!”

About Berkeley Symphony

Berkeley Symphony is unique among Bay Area and American orchestras for its commitment to innovation, community, and excellence. Founded in 1971 in the intellectual and artistic nexus of Berkeley, California, the Orchestra is committed to performing, premiering, and commissioning new music that reflects the culturally diverse people and the heady creative climate of its home city. In the 2019-2020 season, Berkeley Symphony entered a new era under the leadership of Joseph Young, the Orchestra's fourth Music Director in its 50-year history, following a highly successful February 2019 debut that was acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. In addition to building on the Orchestra's artistic innovation, creativity and adventurous programming, Maestro Young is committed to amplifying the voices of underrepresented composers and artists as well as continuing to tell diverse stories that reflect the local Berkeley community.