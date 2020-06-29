Berkeley Rep School of Theatre Announces Virtual Summer Intensives

The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre today announced its Summer Theatre programs for high school students: Summer Theatre Intensive, which takes place July 6-17, 2020; and Filmmaking Intensive, which takes place July 20-31, 2020. Through a series of online classes, students in the Summer Theatre Intensive will create and perform in an original play by collaborating with professional playwrights and directors, and students in the Filmmaking and Acting Intensive will collaborate with videographers/editors to create short films.

"Summer Intensive is an opportunity to become fully immersed in every facet of the world of theatre, regardless of experience level," says School of Theatre Associate Director MaryBeth Cavanaugh. "This summer, we're excited to include mixed-media classes as well as maintain important standards such as acting, voice, and movement classes. Within the Filmmaking Intensive, students will pitch and create their own short films. These intensives add to the sold-out middle school camp where students built their own radio plays to wow family and friends."

Students will learn from Berkeley Rep's nationally recognized teaching faculty. "Our faculty have been sharing tips they've learned in our adult courses after swiftly shifting to online teaching at the start of the pandemic," Cavanaugh continued. These theatre professionals and teaching artists are committed to training the next generation of theatre artists in active and inventive ways through their respective areas of expertise. Faculty credits include works at American Conservatory Theater, Barrymore Theatre (Broadway), Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Arena Stage, The Old Globe, San Francisco Opera, Second City, and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company - to name a few.

The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre Summer Theatre Intensive for high school students takes place online July 6-17, 2020, Monday through Friday 10:30am to 12:30pm and 1:30 to 3:30pm. The cost is $520. Filmmaking and Acting Intensive takes place July 20-31, 2020, Monday through Friday 1 to 4pm. The cost is $470. For more information about summer programs, adult classes, or online programming during COVID-19, visit berkeleyrep.org/school or email school@berkeleyrep.org.

