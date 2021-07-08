Bay Area R&B Singer Ztilo Releases Video For 'I Got You'

Up-and-coming Bay Area R&B singer Ztilo is back with a music video for his new single, the very simply titled, "I Got You". The Latin artist continues to deliver a steady flow of new music, with recent offerings including "Missing You", "Strange Addiction", and "Better Than Me".

For those not in the know, Ztilo was originally an artist that went by the moniker 'Cristiles' before going on a brief hiatus. Recently, however, he has re-emerged on the music scene with a new title and an evolved sound, as well as slew of new and fresh singles.

Ztilo's recent output sees him joining up with long-time collaborator Zach Steele, who's worked with other big names like Travis Scott, Trey Songz and DaBaby. He handles sound engineering and co-writes on Ztilo's recent output, including "I Got You". The new track is a smooth and slick trap song that plays off more like a boy band anthem in terms of lyrical content.

This is a sentiment that's apparently shared by Ztilo himself, who jokingly claims "We are inventing a new genre with this single and calling it 'boy band trap." He does go on to also say, "In all seriousness, this is my favorite video yet. Something to uplift you through tough times."

Watch the video below!

Overall, "I Got You" is a good showing from Ztilo, and another solid addition to his repertoire. We're eager to hear more from this ascending Latin artist.

