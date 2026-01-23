Photos: The Streetcar Project's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at A.C.T.

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at brand-new production photos from The Streetcar Project's production of A Streetcar Named Desire at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater now through Sunday, February 1, 2026.

An airplane hangar, a church, a bar, a warehouse, a dining hall, a movie theater, a factory, a library, a boutique, a barn...for the past two years The Streetcar Project has toured Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, to unconventional spaces around the country — and now they bring it, for the first time, to a theater.

In A.C.T.’s historic Toni Rembe Theater, the ghosts of Blanche, Stella, Mitch, and Stanley will haunt San Francisco for 14 performances only! Come see the landmark site-specific production reimagine how this beautiful art-deco theater can hold a play. You’ve never seen A Streetcar Named Desire like this before, and you never will again.