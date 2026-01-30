Central Works To Open 36th Season With AFTER HAPPY By Patricia Milton

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Central Works – The New Play Theater will open its 36th season with the world premiere of AFTER HAPPY, a new comedy by Patricia Milton, running February 26 through March 29, 2026. The production marks World Premiere #79 developed through the Central Works Writers Workshop and will be presented at the Berkeley City Club.

Written by Milton and directed by Gary Graves, AFTER HAPPY is the first production of Central Works’ new season and will be performed in a limited engagement of 20 performances.

AFTER HAPPY

Set in Lake Charles, Louisiana, following a devastating hurricane named Happy, AFTER HAPPY centers on Brenda Barrow, the owner of a family-run oil company and sponsor of the annual Pirate Festival. When Brenda scrambles to replace the festival’s Pirate Queen, her estranged niece Kat unexpectedly returns home, claiming she wants reconciliation. Kat has instead joined the Climate Commandos, a group dedicated to dismantling oil companies like Brenda’s, raising questions about motive, loyalty, and intention as the festival approaches.

Milton commented on the work, saying: “Writing a play about our climate crisis is particularly difficult as the situation becomes more and more grim. We've been failed by our leaders. At the same time the earth is exceeding temperature targets, and harmful effects are accelerating. Like death, people may be willing to acknowledge the reality but are unenthusiastic about coming to terms with it. What can theater do to address this reluctance? Bring to the stage plays that inspire conversation and effective action...leavened with a bit of humor.”

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The three-person cast includes Rezan Asfaw as Steph, Lauren Dunagan as Katherine, and Jan Zvaifler as Brenda.

The creative team includes Nikki Eggett as stage manager; Hannah Haliburton as assistant stage manager; Tammy Berlin as Costume Designer; Gary Graves as lighting designer; Sara Harris as property designer; and Gregory Scharpen as sound designer.