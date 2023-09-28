BIG BANG: A CELESTIAL CELEBRATION Comes to Z Space

Z Space—one of the nation's leading laboratories for the development of new works—and their resident theater company Word for Word present Big Bang: A Celestial Celebration in honor of their 30th birthday on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Z Space (450 Florida Street, San Francisco, CA 94110). Big Bang will feature special performances that honor Z Space's past, present, and future. Tickets start at $30 and are available online at zspace.org/bigbang.

Z Space's current resident clown, San Francisco's beloved and critically lauded “poet clown” and creative director of Thrillride Mechanics, Sara “Toby” Moore, will host the event, where partygoers will enjoy performances from The Kilbanes, the Word for Word Core Company, and more. The pre-show happy hour will include dinner from the Lomo Libre food truck and an open bar featuring specially crafted birthday cocktails. Capsule performances and other surprises will delight guests as they explore the venue, featuring appearances by aerial artists Danielle Sandia Sexton, Benjy Young, and Helen Wicks. Following the main programming, guests can listen to the comedic space-themed live music of Lentil and then bust a move with DJ E.T. spinning at the afterparty as the Stiendler Stage turns into a dance floor.

"We are thrilled to mark this significant milestone with a celebration of artists and performances from Z Space's past and present, while we set the stage with our vision for the future," said Shafer Mazow, Z Space Executive Director. “Z Space has always been a place of many voices and visions. Thanks to a roster of incredibly forward-thinking and compassionate leaders over the past 30 years, and now fully settled into our two venues at Project Artaud, we have become a home for artistic risk-takers and innovators, developing work that advances positive social change, encourages new ways of thinking about and experiencing art, and uplifts communities through shared experience. Big Bang gives us an opportunity to honor this history and share some exciting plans about carrying the legacy forward into a new era for Bay Area artists and audiences.

“Z Space was founded on a spirit of exploration and collaboration so it has naturally grown into a creative home for a bold array of artists and performing arts communities in San Francisco,” adds Nikki Meñez, Z Space Curatorial Director. “As we take a step into our future, we look forward to enabling new and noteworthy artistic voices to explore new frontiers of radical access, artistic and administrative support, and innovative engagement with our arts ecosystem, both locally and nationally.”

“Word for Word is deeply honored by and proud of our 30 year partnership with Z Space. Z Space is a cherished home for countless artists and a nurturing community for artistic expression. Though our industry is experiencing difficulty like never before, Word for Word remains hopeful that our partnership with Z Space and the talented Bay Area artistic community will bring another 30 years of creativity, resilience, and artistic risk.” said JoAnne Winter, Artistic Director of Word for Word.

The celebration serves as a testament to Z Space's commitment to creativity and its dedication to multidisciplinary artistic exploration. Since its inception three decades ago, Z Space has been at the forefront of fostering innovation and pushing the boundaries of theatrical arts. As a leader in the San Francisco Bay Area, Z Space provides a nurturing space for artists to develop and showcase their groundbreaking works.