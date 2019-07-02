Aurora Theatre Company Presents Ike Holter's EXIT STRATEGY

Aurora Theatre Company opens its dynamic 28th season with the Bay Area Premiere of Ike Holter's EXIT STRATEGY. New Artistic Director Josh Costello will direct this powerful examination of the Chicago public school system.

EXIT STRATEGY runs August 30 - September 29 (Opens: September 5).

Five Chicago public school teachers, their frazzled vice-principal and a defiant but motivated student take on a failing school system in Ike Holter's sensational new play, Exit Strategy. Fierce, funny, and charged with anger, the sharply written play follows the motley crew as they band together to save the demolition of their school and regain the optimism and courage they thought they'd lost forever.



DC Metro Theatre Arts called EXIT STRATEGY "a call to arms... beautifully dangerous, deeply felt in each shocking discovery...Exit Strategy challenges and inspires, questioning what's worth fighting for and how to lead that fight."

For single tickets ($35-$70) or subscriptions ($111-$396), the public can call (510) 843-4822 or visit www.auroratheatre.org.





