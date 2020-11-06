Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ArtCenter Exhibitions To Present Exhibition RECENT PASTS, TOMORROW'S ARCHIVES

A series of online workshops that take place November 2020 through January 2021.

Nov. 6, 2020  

ArtCenter Exhibitions announces the launch of Recent Pasts, a two-part project to be presented online and at ArtCenter DTLA. Part 1, titled Recent Pasts, Tomorrow's Archives, is a series of online workshops that take place November 2020 through January 2021. Part 2, titled Recent Pasts, Revisited, is an on-site exhibition to be held in Fall 2021.

Recent Pasts considers the changes and perpetual re-calibration in arts education and institutions in the 21st century; and in the social, political, economic, and cultural contexts they are situated within. Looking to the recent past, the project reflects on where we have come, while questioning and offering possibilities of moving forward. Moreover it reconsiders how we produce and present exhibitions-a process rooted in planning-in a future that is increasingly difficult to predict.

