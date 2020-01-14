ANASTASIA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN And More Announced For Broadway San Jose 2020â€“21 Season

Broadway San Jose General Manager Gretchen Feyer announced today the six productions that will make up the company's 2020-21 season. The season includes the return of the Broadway blockbuster, Disney's THE LION KING (July 15-August 9, 2020); the pre-Broadway engagement of 1776 (September 29-October 4, 2020), directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus; the Tony and Grammy Award­-winning pop culture phenomenon, DEAR EVAN HANSEN (November 10-29, 2020); the romantic and adventure-filled musical, ANASTASIA (January 26-31, 2021); the Bay Area premiere of the hit musical comedy, TOOTSIE (March 23-28, 2021); and the delectable Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (May 4-9, 2021).



The 2020-21 season will also include four add-on productions-the sell-out hit musical, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY (October 8, 2020); the culinary variety show, Alton Brown LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS (December 15, 2020); the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier-Award winning hit musical, JERSEY BOYS (January 8-10, 2021); and the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning landmark rock musical, RENT (June 4-6, 2021).



"Building upon last season's incredible lineup, we are thrilled to present our biggest season to date," said Feyer. "This season is filled with several San Francisco Bay Area exclusives, returning favorites you know and love, as well as other can't-miss Broadway hits. Our close proximity to ample parking and delicious restaurants makes Broadway San Jose the perfect outing."



Broadway San Jose season subscriptions range in price from $256-$694 for the basic six-show package and can be purchased online at broadwaysanjose.com, or by calling (866) 395-2929. A limited number of President's Club memberships are available, which include center orchestra seats, access to the President's Club Lounge with exclusive-use restrooms and bar, complimentary snacks and entertainment, invitations to cast parties and other special events, a welcome gift (for full season subscribers), plus concierge service for purchasing theatre tickets in New York, Chicago, London, and Los Angeles. To purchase a President's Club membership, visit broadwaysanjose.com or call Sally Souders at 669-242-8560.



Season ticket holders receive a significant discount versus regular single ticket prices. Other benefits include preferred seating, ticket exchanges, and special offers. In addition, season ticket holders will be invited to subscriber events and receptions held throughout the year, as well as access to Subscriber Lounges located on each side of the Center for the Performing Arts before every performance and at intermission.



All performances for Broadway San Jose's 2020-21 season will be held at the 2,600-seat San Jose Center for Performing Arts, unless otherwise noted. San Jose Center for Performing Arts is a mid-century modern architectural showcase designed by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, at the corner of Park Avenue and Almaden Boulevard in downtown San Jose.



Broadway San Jose is a partnership between The Nederlander Organization of New York and Team San Jose, the managing entity for San Jose's publicly-held performance venues and civic centers.

2020-21 SEASON

DISNEY'S THE LION KING

JULY 15-AUGUST 9, 2020

Press Night: Thursday, July 16, 2020



Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap.The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts!



More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular-one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.



Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, THE LION KING brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.



1776

SEPTEMBER 29-OCTOBER 4, 2020

Press Night: Tuesday, September 29, 2020

They knew they would make history, but not what history would make of them. Fed up with living under the tyranny of British rule, John Adams attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. But how much is he willing to compromise in the pursuit of freedom? And to whom does that freedom belong?



Direct from the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, visionary director Diane Paulus reexamines a pivotal moment in American history in a re-imagining of the Tony Award-winning musical 1776 prior to its Broadway engagement at Roundabout Theatre Company.



THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

OCTOBER 8, 2020

THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY returns to the stage after a sold-out worldwide tour and their latest blockbuster tour of North America where they received standing ovations everywhere.



Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson' (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), 'Cecilia,' 'Bridge Over Troubled Water,' 'Homeward Bound' and many more.



With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their "Bridge Over Troubled Water" album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

NOVEMBER 10-29, 2020

Press Night: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.



DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere, including The Washington Post who says DEAR EVAN HANSEN is "one of the most remarkable shows in musical theatre history." The New York Times calls it "a beautiful musical for anyone with a beating heart." And NBC Nightly News declares the musical "an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond."



DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).



Alton Brown LIVE: BEYOND THE EATS

DECEMBER 15, 2020

*At the San Jose Civic (135 W San Carlos St, San Jose 95113)

Alton Brown is hitting the road with a new culinary variety show. Audiences can expect more cooking, more comedy, more music, and more potentially dangerous science stuff. Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if Brown calls for volunteers...think twice.



JERSEY BOYS

JANUARY 8-10, 2021

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story-a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.



Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.



ANASTASIA

JANUARY 26-31, 2021

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.



ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.

TOOTSIE

MARCH 23-28, 2021

Press Night: Tuesday, March 23, 2021

It's "far and away the funniest musical of the season" (Daily News). It's "the most uproarious new show in years" (The Hollywood Reporter). It's "the best comedy on Broadway" (Forbes). No matter how you say it, TOOTSIE is unanimously funny! It's a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre, based on the Oscar-nominated film.

Featuring a Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is a "hilarious, thoroughly modern Tootsie" (People Magazine) that's "even funnier than the movie!" (New York Post). "In these turbulent times, with the world out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," says Rolling Stone, "Tootsie is it."





