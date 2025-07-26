ANAK NI TAPIA: LEAVING MOTHER Comes To San Francisco

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a series of celebrated performances in Chicago, Milan, Hollywood, and Toronto, Chicago-based playwright and performer Lani T. Montreal brings her powerful solo show, Anak ni Tapia: Leaving Mother, to San Francisco's FREE PLAY FESTIVAL this August.

A deeply moving journey through memory, identity, and reconciliation, Anak ni Tapia explores Montreal's life as a queer Filipina immigrant growing up under the shadow of her mother, Mely Tagasa, who portrayed the iconic "Miss Tapia" on Philippine television from the 1970s to 1980s. The show's title-Anak ni Tapia or "Child of Tapia"-reflects both a personal and cultural inheritance that Montreal reckons with on stage.

Blending storytelling, humor, and multimedia-vintage video, photographs, soundscapes, and traditional Filipino kundimans-Montreal weaves a rich theatrical tapestry that has resonated deeply with diverse audiences.

The most recent performance in Toronto, a fundraiser for ADHIKA, a 40-year-old Filipino-Canadian community organization, brought a standing ovation and emotional responses.

"'Punyeta' just took a whole new meaning after Lani's show! It leveled up with so much brilliance, soul, and heart to it!" said audience member Charo Torres echoing the show's humor and emotional weight.

Community members and artists alike were struck by the vulnerability and brilliance of the performance. "A life is an entire universe unto itself, and Lani did an incredible job of putting her universe on display," said lawyer and community activist Zahra Dhanani.

"Anak ni Tapia isn't just a story-it's a journey she allowed us to witness and be part of. Heartfelt. Brave. Beautifully done," added Poy de Lara, a mental health specialist and support counselor during the Toronto show. "May (her show) touch a thousand more lives as it did mine."

Anak ni Tapia: Leaving Mother is one of 17 productions and 58 performances by talented theatre artists from across the country featured at the fourth annual FREE PLAY FESTIVAL running from August 1-24 at Potrero Stage and simulcast.

Don't miss this intimate and powerful theatrical experience that resonates with anyone who has ever sought to understand where they come from-and where they're going. Tickets are by donation or pay-what-you-can. Please go to: https://playground-sf.org/boxoffice/. Streaming available for free. Just register for the link.

Anak ni Tapia: Leaving Mother Performance Dates:

• August 8 at 6:00 PM

• August 9 at 2:00 PM

• August 10 at 12:00 PM

Location: Potrero Stage, 1695 18th Street, San Francisco, CA (with free simulcasts)

Tickets: Pay-what-you-can / By donation