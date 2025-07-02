ALABASTER to Open at Town Hall Theatre Company in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Town Hall Theatre Company will present ALABASTER by Audrey Cefaly, with preview performances on August 14 and 15 and an official run from August 16 through September 6, 2025, at Town Hall Theatre (3535 School Street, Lafayette, CA).

In the wake of a devastating tornado, Alabama folk artist June rebuilds her life with the only companion she has left—her wisecracking pet goat, Weezy. When a celebrated photographer arrives to document her story, an unlikely bond forms, leading them both on a journey of healing, self-discovery, and artistic expression.

With sharp humor and heartfelt moments, Alabaster explores the power of art to transform pain into beauty and strangers into family. This prize-winning play is a deeply moving and surprisingly funny reminder that even after the storm, new beginnings are always possible.

Tickets range from $20 to $45, with Pay-What-You-Can options available at the door starting at $2. For more information, visit www.townhalltheatre.com.