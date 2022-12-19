12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; Transcendence Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lea Michele - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 15%

Ben Jones - LOVE SONGS - Feinstein's at the Nikko 13%

Bill Irwin - ON BECKETT - American Conservatory Theater 11%

Abby Mueller - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 9%

Cate Hayman - 42 ST MOON CABARET SOLO - gateway 7%

Pipeline Vocal Project - ACAPELLA CONCERT - Cinnabar Theater 7%

Mark Nadler - HART'S DESIRE - Theatre Rhinoceros 7%

Deb Del Mastro - JAMES BOND EXPERIENCE - Cinnabar Theater 6%

Kenny Washington - EVENING OF JAZZ - Cinnabar Theater 5%

Hershey Felder - HERSHEY FELDER:CHOPIN IN PARIS - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 5%

John Lloyd Young - JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - Feinstein's at the Nikko 5%

Music In Place - ALL STAR JAZZ OCTET - Cinnabar Theater 4%

Jelani Remy - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 3%

Christopher Sieber and Natalie Tenenbaum - LIVE IN WINE COUNTRY - Broadway and Vine-Napa 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Rodriguez - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 20%

Alex Hartman - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 19%

LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 10%

Joey Dippel - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 9%

Sierra Prochniak - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 9%

Devin Parker Sullivan - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse 7%

Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 7%

Noëlle GM Gibbs - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Justin Sabino - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 4%

DARRELL GRAND MOULTRIE - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 3%

Nicole Helfer - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Michael Pappalardo - WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

Nicole Helfer - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Gerry McIntyre - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Shannon Guggenheim - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Elizabeth Etler - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Bridget Codoni - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Alan Palmer - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 0%

Meredith Fox - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%

Meredith Fox - ALL TOGETHER NOW - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jenny Foldenauer - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 23%

Gwendoyn Sampson Brown - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 12%

Noreen Styliadis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 11%

Beatrice Bell - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 8%

Kira Catanzaro - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 8%

Dede Ayite - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 6%

Melissa Sanchez - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Micaela Kieko Sinclair - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 4%

Fumiko Bielefeldt - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

B Modern - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Abra Berman - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Sarah Nietfeld - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Jasmine Milan - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 2%

Becky Bodurtha - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Richard Gutierrez - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Julie Engelbrecht - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Brooke Jennings - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 1%

Abra Berman - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Jonathan Singer - THE 39 STEPS - Livermore Shakespeare 1%

Lux Haax - LEAR - Cal Shakes 1%

Lydia Tanji - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Cathleen Edwards - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Elly Lichenstein - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Donnie Frank - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Denise Miles - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alaina Mills - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 19%

Dianna Schepers & LaTonya Watts - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 11%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 11%

Doug Santana - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 11%

Jared Sakren - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 6%

Jepoy Ramos - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%

SAHEEM ALI - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 5%

Lisa Mallette - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

Tracy Ward - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 5%

William Thomas Hodgson - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 3%

Bill English - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Thomas Times - WORKING - Sunnyvale Community Players 2%

Robert Kelley - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Zachary Hasbany - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Michael Mayer - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

Susi Damilano - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Robert Kelley - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Crystal Manich - WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

Anthony Martinez - THE DESCENDENTS - Young Actors Studio 1%

Scott Guggenheim - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Brandon Ivie - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Scott Guggenheim - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Jon Rosen - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Jon Rosen - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 0%

Elly Lichenstein - LA TRAVIATA - Cinnabar Theater 0



Best Direction Of A Play

Latonya Watts - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 25%

Tanika Baptiste - HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Theatre Rhinoceros 12%

Josh Gefken - TRAP - Upstage Theater 11%

Jeffrey Lo - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 9%

Tim Bond - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 7%

John Fisher - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 6%

Les Waters - DANA H - Berkeley Rep 6%

Susi Damilano - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Giovanna Sardelli - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Darryl V. Jones - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Shannon Davis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - San Francisco Shakespeare Festival 2%

Giovanna Sardelli - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Michael Moran - CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 2%

Michael Fontaine - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 2%

James Pelican - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Bill English - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Sahar Assaf - DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

Nathan Cummings - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Cameron Keyes - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 1%

Matthew Abergel - THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 0%



Best Ensemble Performance

KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 25%

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 15%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 10%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 8%

CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 7%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 7%

FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 2%

RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 2%

HOW BLACK MOTHERS SAY I LOVE YOU - Theatre Rhinoceros 2%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 1%

FOLLIES - Sf Playhouse 1%

TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

INDECENT - sf playhouse 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

FUN HOME - Left Edge Theatre 1%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 1%

CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 1%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Weili Shi - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 21%

Paul Hudson - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 17%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 10%

Ed Hunter - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 10%

Mike Morris - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 8%

Claudio Andres Silva Restrepo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 6%

Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 5%

Spenser Matubang - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Colin Johnson - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 4%

Pamila Z. Gray - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Jon Rosen - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 2%

Kurt Landisman - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Robert J. Aguilar - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Michael Gottlieb - ON BECKETT - American Conservatory Theater 1%

Kevin Adams - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

Kevin Myrick - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Heather Kenyon - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Stephanie Anne Johnson - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Wayne Hovey - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Wayne Hovey - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Mike Post - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 0%

Lonnie Rafael Alcarez - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%

Pamila Z. Gray - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Ben Prince - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 21%

Susan Draus - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 21%

Carl Pantle - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 10%

Lane Sanders and Amie Jan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 10%

Val Zvinyatskovsky - WORKING - Sunnyvale Community Players 6%

Nathan Riebli - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse 6%

Kenji Higashihama - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 4%

Nicolas Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 4%

Samuel Cisneros - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

William Liberatore - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

William Liberatore - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Sean Kana - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 2%

Dave Dobrusky - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Daniel Alley - PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 2%

Lucas Sherman - FUN HOME - Left Edge Theatre 2%

Dmitri Gaskin - INDECENT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Marcus Shelby - LEAR - Cal Shakes 1%

Bill Keck - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 0%

Stephen - GUGGENHEIM - Man of La Mancha 0



Best Musical

KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 22%

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 14%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 9%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 9%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 9%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 6%

CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 6%

FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 3%

FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 3%

GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - Opera San Jose 1%

OCTET - Berkeley Rep 1%

PASSING STRANGE - Shotgun Players 1%

LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 0%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 0%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Plethos Productions 0%

XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 0%

ON THE TOWN - South Bay Musical Theatre 0%

LA CAGES AUX FOLLES - San Jose Playhouse 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

GODDES - berkeley rep 19%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 17%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 13%

LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 10%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 10%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Plethos Productions 10%

LEAR - Cal Shakes 6%

DANA H. - Berkeley Rep 5%

NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

ENCORE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 2%

MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY) - Magic Theatre 2%

THE GHOST OF WOODLAND OPERA HOUSE - Woodland Opera House 2%

DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensembe Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Marshall Forte - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 17%

Kyle Kemph - HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD - Transcendence Theatre Company 12%

Yuval Weissberg - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 10%

Jomar Martinez - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 7%

Makena Reynolds - GYPSY - Hillbarn Theatre 6%

Adam Green - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

Vickia Brickley - DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

Erin Rose Solorio - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 4%

Penelope DaSilva - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 3%

Ben Jones - THE PAJAMA GAME - 42nd Street Moon 3%

Michael Strelo-Smith - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 3%

Jake Gale - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 2%

Antoinette Comer - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

McKenna Rose - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 2%

Milo Boland - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 2%

Carlos Diego Mendoza - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 1%

Amber Iman - GODDESS - Berkeley Rep 1%

Cristina Hernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 1%

Sam Prince (Angel) - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%

Caitlin Lawrence Papp - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 1%

Jordan Covington - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 1%

Jaron Vesely - FUN HOME - 42nd Street Moon 1%

John Gallagher Jr. - SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 1%

Christine Dwyer - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Nico Jaochico - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Kirk Waller - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 18%

Tessa Prodromou - TRAP - Upstage Theater 16%

Brian Moore - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 10%

Jomar Tagatac - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 10%

Devin Cunningham - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 8%

Jordan Baker - DANA H. - Berkeley Rep 5%

Mary Gannon Graham - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Leon Jones - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Greta Oglesby - GEM OF THE OCEAN - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 3%

Allie Pratt - CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Moses Villarama - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Wera von Wulfen - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Kim Sullivan - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Lisa Ramierez - CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 2%

Elissa Beth Stebbins - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Brian Rivera - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Julie Yeager - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Terry Jones - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Manny Martinez - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Jeanette Harrison - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 1%

Kenny Toll - THIS MUCH I KNOW - Aurora Theater 1%

Laura Jorgensen - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Lisa Anne Porter - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 1%

Josh Odsess-Rubin - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 1%

Fergus Loughnane - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%



Best Play

FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 20%

TRAP - Upstage Theater 12%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 9%

WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 7%

THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 6%

DANA H - Berkeley Rep 5%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Foothill Theatre Arts 5%

CRUCIBLE - Oakland Theater Project 4%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

MACBETH - Oakland Theater Project 4%

THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 4%

THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 2%

NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 2%

CYRANO - Cinnabar Theater 2%

MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY) - Magic Theatre 1%

DROWNING IN CAIRO - Golden Thread Productions 1%

ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%



Best Production of an Opera

WEST SIDE STORY - San Jose Opera 29%

WEST SIDE STORY - California Theatre 26%

CARMEN - Opera San Jose 16%

LA TRAVIATA - Cinnabar Theater 12%

MOZART AND SALIERI - Opera San Jose 6%

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - Opera San Jose 6%

DIDO AND AENEAS - Opera San Jose 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Broadwater - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 23%

Patrick Klein - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 13%

Michael Wilson - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 9%

Josh Gefken - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Theater 8%

Sofia T Alvarez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 6%

Micaela Sinclair - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 5%

Ron Gasparinetti - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 5%

Seafus Smith - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 4%

SWEPT AWAY - Berkeley Rep 4%

Christopher Fitzer - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Wilson Chin - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Michael Wilson - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Nina Ball - NAN AND THE LOWER BODY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

William Bloodgood - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

MACBETH - Oakland Theater Project 1%

Heather Kenyon - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Brian Watson - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Julie Engelbrecht - MAN OF LA MANCHA - San Jose Playhouse 1%

Bill English - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNIN - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Christopher Fitzer - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Brian Watson - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Brian Watson - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Brian Watson - THREE TALL WOMEN - Cinnabar Theater 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Sutton - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Palo Alto Players 23%

Steven Kroeger - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 19%

Wesley Murphy - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 9%

George Psarras - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 8%

Ronn Ton - HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 8%

Howard Ho - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 6%

Jeff Mockus - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 5%

Anton Doty - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Marcus Shelby - LEAR - Cal Shakes 3%

Will McCandless - DUNSINANE - Marin Theatre Company 3%

Brittany Law - MISERY - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Jeff Mockus - LIZARD BOY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Jane Shaw - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Brittany Law - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Brittany Law - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Michael Keck - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chanel Tilghman - KINKY BOOTS - Ray of Light Theatre 21%

Teresa Attridge - FUN HOME - 42ND STREET MOON 7%

Ginger Beavers - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 6%

Tara Roberts - CABARET - 6th Street Playhouse, Santa Rosa, CA 5%

Jacob Henrie-Naffaa - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 5%

Jamie Zee - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Alexandra Ornes - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 4%

Kaylyn Dowd - RENT - Landmark Musical Theatre 4%

Jennifer Wolfe - MOULIN ROUGE! - Orpheum Theatre 4%

Anjee Norgaard - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Anita Viramontes - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Melissa WolfKlain - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 3%

Keith Adair - OLIVER - Pittsburg Community Theatre 3%

Jesse Cortez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Stephanie Baumann - IN THE HEIGHTS - Berkeley Playhouse 3%

Alycia Adame - FUN HOME - City Lights Theatre Company 2%

Stark Sands - SWEPT AWAY - 2022 2%

B Noel Thomas - XANADU - San Jose Playhouse 2%

Atticus Shaindlin - TWELFTH NIGHT - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Sean Okuniewicz - RAGTIME - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 2%

Zane Walters - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Cindy Goldfield - FOLLIES - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Cindy Brillhart-True - 9 TO 5 - 6th Street Playhouse 1%

Darrell Morris Jr. - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%

Hunter Ryan Herdlicka - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Gwendolyn Sampson Brown - FENCES - Pittsburg Community Theatre 24%

Will Dao - THE PAPER DREAMS OF HARRY CHIN - San Francisco Playhouse 12%

Velina Brown - THE GREAT KHAN - San Francisco Playhouse 9%

Rudy Guerrero - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 8%

Crystal Liu - MACBETH - Theatre Rhinoceros 6%

Mario Mazzetti - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Theatre Rhinoceros 6%

Phil Wong - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 6%

Liam Cody - DEATHTRAP - Pittsburg Community Theatre 4%

Eduardo Soria - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 4%

Rodney Hicks - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Porscha Shaw - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Theatreworks Silicon Valley 4%

Susi Damilano - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Jannely Calmell - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Dorian Lockett - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Erica Smith - PURE NATIVE - AlterTheater 2%

Mary DeLorenzo - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Michael Fontaine - AMY AND THE ORPHANS - Cinnabar Theater 1%

Bonnie Gilgallon - ARTIFICIAL MORALITY - Desert Ensemble Theatre 0%

