Cinnabar Theater To Present THE CHRISTIANS At Sonoma State University

Cinnabar Theater will present THE CHRISTIANS, a play by Lucas Hnath, running April 10–26 at Warren Theater on the campus of Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park. The production is directed by Nathan Cummings.

The play centers on Pastor Paul, the leader of a rapidly growing megachurch whose latest sermon challenges a long-standing doctrine and sends shockwaves through his congregation. The drama examines questions of belief, leadership, doubt, and the consequences of standing by personal conviction.

The cast includes Andrew Patton as Pastor Paul, Katherine Mazer as Elizabeth, Jared N. Wright as Joshua, Mike Schaeffer as Jay, and Amanda Vitiello as Jenny.

The creative team includes Nathan Cummings as director and set designer, Elise Clark as stage manager and set designer, Isabelle McLoone as substitute stage manager, Noah Hewitt as lighting designer, Ross Tiffany-Brown as technical director, Mateo Felix as prop designer, and Reynalda Cruz as Costume Designer. Cinnabar Theater is led by Executive Director Diane Dragone and Artistic Director Nathan Cummings.

Performances will take place April 10–26, with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. A talkback with the cast and creative team will follow the April 19 performance.

The production will be staged at Warren Theater in Ives Hall at Sonoma State University, located at 1801 East Cotati Avenue in Rohnert Park. The presentation is part of Cinnabar Theater’s On the Road season while construction continues on the company’s future performance venue.

Season subscriptions are available at cinnabartheater.org/subscribe. Single tickets for THE CHRISTIANS are available online or by calling (707) 763-8920.