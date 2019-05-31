Winners Announced For The BroadwaySD Awards

Broadway San Diego is excited to announce the winners of the 6th annual Broadway San Diego Awards, sponsored by San Diego County Credit Union, who will now go on an all-expenses paid trip to compete at The Jimmy Awards (National High School Musical Theatre Awards) in New York in June.

The winners of the 2019 Broadway San Diego Awards are Mary Rose Vadeboncoeur (Best Actress) from Steele Canyon High School, Rocco Polanco (Best Actor) from La Costa Canyon High School, and San Dieguito Academy winning Best Musical Production with Mamma Mia! Mary Rose Vadeboncoeur and Rocco Polanco will now take on The Great White Way to represent San Diego County and compete for a chance at a $10,000 scholarship while being coached and seen by Broadway Directors, Actors, Choreographers and Producers.

As part of the Broadway San Diego Awards, San Diego County Credit Union hosts a competition to find the Best Local Theatre Teacher who receives a trip for two to New York City to attend the 2019 Jimmy Awards. This year's winner is Nicole LaBella from Steele Canyon High School.





