Write Out Loud To Present Two Holiday Experiences In December 2025

Write Out Loud will present two holiday programs in December 2025. HAUNTINGS OF THE HOLIDAY, a program of Christmas ghost stories, will run December 13 and 14, and GIVING SEASON, the annual holiday story concert, will take place December 15. Write Out Loud, founded in 2007, presents literary readings performed by professional actors and creates thematic programs woven from stories, poems, and occasionally music.

Artistic Director Veronica Murphy said, “This year we are excited to have two offerings to celebrate the holidays in two very different and beautiful locations. Hauntings of the Holiday at the Villa Montezuma and our annual Giving Season at the new Dottie Studio Theatre give our audiences an opportunity to experience stories and poetry from countries around the world.”

HAUNTINGS OF THE HOLIDAY

Christmas Ghost Stories

Performances will take place at the Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights on December 13 and 14. Three performances will be offered each day at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. The program will feature an assortment of supernatural stories rooted in the English Victorian tradition of sharing ghost tales during the holidays. The Villa Montezuma Museum, designed in 1887 by Jessie Shepard, will serve as the backdrop for the event.

Tickets for Hauntings of the Holiday are $30 and are available at writeoutloudsd.com.

GIVING SEASON

The Light and Joy of the Holidays

Write Out Loud’s annual holiday program GIVING SEASON will take place on December 15 at 7 p.m. at the Dottie Studio Theater, part of the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center in Liberty Station. The program will feature stories from Ireland, England, the United States, and other countries, exploring the theme of generosity. Performers will include Rachael VanWormer, Brian Mackey, Walter Ritter, and Veronica Murphy.

Tickets for Giving Season are $25 and can be purchased at writeoutloudsd.com or by calling 619-944-8953.