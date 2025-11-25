JIM CARUSO'S CASET PARTY to Return to McCallum in Palm Desert

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, the iconic Manhattan variety extravaganza, will return to the McCallum Theatre on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 7PM, promising an evening of musical brilliance, Broadway pizzazz, and the kind of showbiz surprises only Cast Party can deliver.

This marks the celebrated show’s fifth appearance at the McCallum, once again hosted by the effervescent Jim Caruso, with swinging, virtuosic accompaniment by the legendary Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett). Together, they’ll welcome an electrifying lineup of guest stars, including:

Gunhild Carling – Sweden’s internationally adored Queen of Swing

Michelle Johnson – powerhouse Las Vegas jazz vocalist

Lucas Beltran – standout talent from NBC’s The Voice

Sam Harris – Tony-nominated Broadway and recording sensation

Plus: One Very Special Guest Star We Can’t Even Announce Yet!

For more than two decades, Cast Party has dazzled audiences every Monday night at New York’s Birdland Jazz Club, attracting major stars, rising talents, and spontaneous magic that The New York Times hailed as “a joyous free-for-all.” Now, Palm Desert gets its own dose of that irresistible musical mayhem — a fast-paced, hilarious, and heartwarming night where anything can happen…and usually does.