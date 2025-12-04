Review: BEAUTY'S DAUGHTER at OnWord Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dael Orlandersmith’s ”Beauty’s Daughter” may be anchored in 1990s Harlem, but the emotional landscape feels much broader. Pain, resilience, disappointment, and the slow work of self-worth—these are realities that stretch far beyond one neighborhood. In OnWord Theatre’s West Coast premiere, Marti Gobel brought these themes to life with a deeply human touch, offering six sharply distinct characters in a performance that feels both technically impressive and personally felt. Directed by Danielle Bunch and staged in Diversionary Theatre’s intimate Black Box, the production’s closeness became one of its biggest strengths.

The play starts with Gobel as Diane, a 31-year-old who has learned to manage rejection with a kind of practiced steadiness. Her story begins with an Irish lover who bluntly tells her he doesn’t love her. Gobel plays Diane as someone who has heard worse and survived it. There’s strength there, but also loneliness, and that combination becomes the lens through which we meet everyone else in her world.

What makes this production especially gripping is how Gobel shifted from character to character through subtle, precise physical changes. As Papo, the teenage Puerto Rican pot dealer, she leaned forward, sped up her speech, and filled the space with a nervous swagger that’s almost endearing until it snaps into frustration. It’s funny and sad at the same time, which was exactly the mix to make it hit.

Marti Gobel as Mary, one of six characters she plays in OnWord Theatre’s production of the play “Beauty’s Daughter” by Dael Orlandersmith.

(Bernadette Johnston – Narrative Images)

Mary, the elderly neighbor who showed Diane a rare kind of care, is all softness and slowed movement. Gobel’s voice warmed, and she captured the gentleness of someone who has lived a hard life but still manages kindness. Mary’s moment imagining herself fifteen again was simple, moving, and delivered without a hint of theatrical overreach.

Other characters included Louis, the blind addict who has a fragile physicality and a voice that wavers between accusation and longing. Gobel doesn’t sentimentalize him, but she doesn’t strip him of dignity either, and Anthony, the married fish market worker who flirts with Diane at a wedding, brought some welcome levity. Gobel’s relaxed posture and playful tone give him an easy charm even when his choices are questionable.

Then there was Beauty, Diane’s alcoholic mother. Gobel’s full-body collapse into this role was intense and painful to watch. With a raw bitterness that gave way to glimpses of the person underneath, it makes the scene land even harder.

The nuanced direction by Danielle Bunch, accompanied by the original jazz music by Kemet Gobel, into the brief spoken-word interludes guiding transitions, moved the show along smoothly without losing intimacy. Warm, honest, and grounded in powerful acting, ”Beauty’s Daughter” closed OnWord’s first season with real purpose and promise.

”Beauty’s Daughter” closed on November 30th, but the OnWord Theatre Season 2: Red, White & The Blues premieres with “Red Light Winter” in January 2026. For more ticket and season information, go to www.onwordtheatre.com

Photo Credit: Marti Gobel as Diane, one of six characters she plays in OnWord Theatre’s production of the play “Beauty’s Daughter” by Dael Orlandersmith. (Bernadette Johnston – Narrative Images)

Reader Reviews

Need more San Diego Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...