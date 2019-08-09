WE'VE ONLY JUST BEGUN: CARPENTERS REMEMBERED Touring Show Set For Laguna Playhouse

Fifty years ago, A & M Records signed a sister and brother duo called the Carpenters and released their debut album Offering (later re-titled Ticket to Ride), leading the way for the pair to become one of the most successful recording acts of all time.

Coinciding with the 50th Anniversary of the monumental signing and album debut, We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered, the massively successful touring show based around the Carpenters' music and their story, will bring their behind-the-scenes portrait to the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach, California for the first time. The six-performance event will run from Wednesday, August 28 through Sunday, September 1.

The We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered show has brought the music of the Carpenters to U.S. audiences since it hit the road in 2013. Conceived by and starring Canadian singer Michelle Berting Brett, she created the show after being told repeatedly that she sounded like the late Karen Carpenter. What began as a cabaret show with Berting Brett accompanied by a pianist has grown into a touring theatrical production that has played performing arts centers and concert halls as well as multiple engagements in Las Vegas, New York and Atlantic City. Produced by Berting Brett's husband Mark Brett, the show is now backed by a Nashville-based band under the direction of Harry Sharpe.

The We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered show has brought the music of the Carpenters to U.S. audiences since it hit the road in 2013. Conceived by and starring Canadian singer Michelle Berting Brett, she created the show after being told repeatedly that she sounded like the late Karen Carpenter. What began as a cabaret show with Berting Brett accompanied by a pianist has grown into a touring theatrical production that has played performing arts centers and concert halls as well as multiple engagements in Las Vegas, New York and Atlantic City. Produced by Berting Brett's husband Mark Brett, the show is now backed by a five-piece Nashville band under the direction of Harry Sharpe.

Canadian Singer Michelle Berting Brett i??conceived and stars in the show A fan-fueled "Carpenters50th" convention was held in April in the Los Angeles area bringing together Carpenters fans from all over the world, and a performance of We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered at the Carpenters' hometown Downey Theatre was part of the schedule of activities.

A special holiday version of the show, Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters' Christmas, based around the Carpenters' iconic Christmas albums, tours during the winter months and completed its 2018 run of shows with stops that included at the Laughlin Riverside Resort, Mohegan Sun Casino, Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre in upstate New York and a sold-out engagement at The Orleans Casino in Las Vegas. The 2019 holiday run has just been confirmed.

The Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Tickets, starting at $66, are on sale now and can be purchased here: https://lagunaplayhouse.com/2019-2020-special-performances/carpenters-remembered/ For ticket information, call 949.497.ARTS (2787) or visit: http://www.lagunaplayhouse.com. Shows are at 7:30PM on August 28 through 31 with a 1PM performance on Sunday, September 1 plus a 2PM matinee on Saturday, August 31.





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You