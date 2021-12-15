The Old Globe Announces Eighth Annual Powers New Voices Festival

The Old Globe announced it will present the eighth annual Powers New Voices Festival, a weekend of readings of new American plays by some of the most exciting playwrights writing for the American theatre today. The free festival returns live and in person from January 14 to 16, 2022 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. New works to be featured include readings of two Globe-commissioned plays: Crime and Punishment, a Comedyadapted by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Greenberg, and Regular by Ngozi Anyanwu and directed by Patricia McGregor. The festival will also present readings of Exotic Deadly: or The MSG Play by Keiko Green and directed by Jesca Prudencio, and The Red and the Black by Keelay Gipson and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III.



The Powers New Voices Festival kicks off with Celebrating Community Voices, an evening of short works created by San Diego playwrights through the Globe's arts engagement programs Community Voices and coLAB. In collaboration with SoulKiss Theatre, this evening will feature the one-act readings of Game Night by Queen Kandi Cole and directed by Bibi Mama and And We Danced by Miki Vale and directed by Jacole Kitchen. For Celebrating Community Voices, playwrights Ngozi Anyanwu and Liza Jesse Peterson served as mentors to Vale and Cole, respectively.