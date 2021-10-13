THE REVOLUTIONISTS Will Be Performed By Palo Alto Players Next Month

Palo Alto Players continues its 91st season with THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Lauren Gunderson's irreverent, girl-powered comedy about four very real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. THE REVOLUTIONISTS is directed by Tessa Corrie and stars Bay Area actresses Gabriella Goldstein, Olga Molina, Katherine Hamilton, and Kimberly Ridgeway.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS runs for 11 in-person performances November 5-21, 2021 at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, with a recording of the performance streaming on-demand November 18-21. In person tickets ($27-$57) and on-demand streaming access ($20 per household) are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891. Current information regarding Palo Alto Players' COVID policies can be found at paplayers.org/covid-19.

"Liberté! Egalité! Sororité!" In Lauren Gunderson's rebellious comedy THE REVOLUTIONISTS, four badass women try not to lose their heads as they fight for equality and attempt to save the soul of France. Amidst the French Revolution's Reign of Terror, four renegades - an assassin, a spy, a writer, and, of course, Marie Antoinette - hang out, plot to murder Marat, find friendship, and try to beat back extremist insanity in Paris. With sharp knives and sharper wit, the quartet takes us on an exploration of art, terrorism, and how we actually go about changing the world.

"THE REVOLUTIONISTS is one of the smartest and meatiest scripts I have read as an Artistic Director. The way Bay Area playwright Lauren Gunderson is able to weave a poetic modern language cadence into a story set in the French Revolution is nothing short of genius. It's no surprise that Gunderson is one of the most produced modern playwrights in the country and I'm thrilled to introduce our audiences to her work," said Palo Alto Players Artistic Director Patrick Klein. "The show will tug at all of your emotions: you will laugh, you will mourn, you will boil at injustice... and I know it will inspire many lively conversations on your drive home!"

THE REVOLUTIONISTS' Playwright Lauren Gunderson has been one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I and You and The Book of Will, the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. She lives in San Francisco.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS is directed by Tessa Corrie, making her Palo Alto Players' debut. Corrie (she/her), is a Queer and Latinx theater director based in the Bay Area. Her work is grounded in creating space for marginalized and underrepresented communities and narratives. She is a company member and ambassador at PlayGround SF and a creative associate at Hillbarn Theatre. Her credits include work at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Center REPertory Company, Hillbarn Theatre, Pear Theatre, Shotgun Players, TheatreFirst, Dragon Productions Theatre, Fuse Theatre, The Playwrights' Center of San Francisco, PlayGround SF, PianoFight, More Más Marami Arts, Poltergeist Theatre Project, AmiosWest, and Our Digital Stories.

The all female-identifying cast of THE REVOLUTIONISTS includes: Gabriella Goldstein as Olympe de Gouges, Olga Molina as Marie Antoinette, Katherine Hamilton as Charlotte Corday, and Kimberly Ridgeway as Marianne Angelle.

THE REVOLUTIONISTS production team includes set design by Scott Ludwig, lighting design by Ed Hunter, costume design by Lisa Claybaugh, sound design by Jeff Grafton, and hair and makeup design by Shiboune Thill.

Tickets for THE REVOLUTIONISTS can be purchased online at paplayers.org, by phone at 650.329.0891, or by visiting the Box Office (Tuesday through Friday, 11am - 4pm) at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. In-person performances at the Lucie Stern Theater begin on November 6 and continue through November 21, with a preview on November 5. In-person performance times are Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Masks and proof of vaccination (or negative COVID test within 72 hours for those medically exempt from or ineligible to receive the vaccine) are required to attend in-person performances. A recording of the performance is available to stream on-demand November 18-21. This production features adult content and language and is recommended for ages 16 and up.

Every ticket purchase directly supports the actors, creative team, and staff for this production, and ensures that Palo Alto Players can remain a vital part of this community. For more information about tickets and Palo Alto Players' current COVID health and safety policies, visit paplayers.org/event/THE REVOLUTIONISTS.