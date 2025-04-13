TEVYE IN NEW YORK! at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated actor Tom Dugan (Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Wiesenthal) returns to The North Coast Rep with his award-winning one-man performance of Tevye In New York! Based on Sholom Aleichem's beloved characters, immortalized in Fiddler on The Roof, Tevye In New York! takes up where the original stories left off.

Follow Tevye as he and his daughters make their way across the Atlantic Ocean, through Ellis Island, past "the big green lady", and into the gritty melting pot of 1914's Lower East Side. Enjoy Tevye's humorous take on high tech advances like automobiles, electricity and this most curious contraption of all, the telephone! Watch as Tevye grows from a humble street merchant to the proud owner of a fancy grocery store on Delancey Street! In the hands of master storyteller Tom Dugan, Tevye In New York! is a tale filled with laughter, heartbreak, and joy, as Tevye the irrepressible dairyman tries to balance tradition with what it means to be an American Jew.

Tevye in New York! will run May 19 & 20, 2025 at 7:30pm and May 20, 2025 at 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

