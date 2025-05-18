San Diego Children's Choice 35th Anniversary Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The San Diego Children’s Choir (SDCC) has announced its 35th Anniversary Spring Concert on Sunday, June 1, at 4:00 p.m. at the Jacobs Music Center. This performance will feature more than 300 young voices, ages 8 to 18, presenting a dynamic repertoire of classic and contemporary works in multiple languages.

This concert also celebrates the visionary legacy of founder Polly Campbell, who established the Choir in 1990 to address the lack of choral music education opportunities for San Diego youth. A passionate educator, Campbell believed every child deserved access to music. A newly commissioned piece by composer Joan Szymko will be premiered to honor her legacy.

In addition to its advanced ensemble program, SDCC offers early childhood music classes, provides school outreach in Title I schools, and regularly collaborates with leading arts organizations such as the San Diego Symphony and San Diego Opera. The Choir also performs on tour, including an upcoming appearance at Carnegie Hall this summer.

“As I celebrate my tenth year with the San Diego Children’s Choir, I’m especially proud to be part of this milestone concert,” said Executive Director Carrie Musick Cottriall. “This concert is not only a celebration of our current season, it’s also a tribute to generations of young voices, their dedicated families, and the vibrant community that has supported SDCC for 35 years.”

Over the past 35 years, SDCC has served more than 15,000 children across San Diego County, becoming a cornerstone of youth arts education in the region. The concert takes place at the newly renovated Jacobs Music Center, home of the San Diego Symphony.

About San Diego Children’s Choir

Founded in 1990, the San Diego Children’s Choir is the region’s premier choral music education program for children. Through its ensemble program, school outreach, and introductory early childhood music classes, the Choir provides accessible, high-quality music education and performance opportunities to youth from all backgrounds. Learn more at www.sandiegochildrenschoir.org.

