Review: A MAGICAL HOLIDAY: CHRISTMAS AT THE JOAN at Cygnet Theatre

Cygnet Theatre’s “A Magical Holiday: Christmas at The Joan” is precisely what its title promises: a bright, polished, joy-forward holiday revue that knows its job is to lift spirits, sparkle confidently, and send you back into December humming.

Created and directed by Carlos Mendoza (who also choreographs alongside Tamara Rodriguez), the show leans into classic holiday entertainment vibes—the kind that feel delightfully retro without becoming dusty. It’s high-energy, glossy, and proudly theatrical, with a rhythm that keeps things moving briskly while still allowing each performer a moment to shine.

The cast is stacked with vocal power and personality. Singers Richard Bermudez, Stephanie Burkett Gerson, Ryan Fahey, and Courtney Fero handle the material with polish and warmth. At the same time, dancers Danielle Airey, Ashley Chavarria, and Rodriguez bring crisp precision and joyful flair. Rodriguez also steps in as a vocalist, seamlessly adding another layer to an already versatile ensemble.

Vocal arrangements keep familiar songs feeling fresh. Expect tight, 1940s-inspired harmonies, clever medleys that turn well-worn standards into engaging duets, and enough variety to prevent the evening from blending into one long sleigh ride. Bermudez and Burkett deliver a genuinely lovely pairing with “The Prayer” and “O Holy Night,” while Fahey and Fero’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is playful, charming, and knowingly cheeky.

One of the evening’s highlights comes when Mendoza leads a vibrant run of Latin holiday songs, an inspired addition that feels both organic and celebratory, and particularly well-suited to a San Diego audience. It’s a reminder that “holiday classics” aren’t one-size-fits-all, and the show is richer for embracing that.

Mendoza cites the Rockettes as an inspiration in the program notes, and the influence is evident in the clean lines, synchronized kicks, and crowd-pleasing dance breaks. Airey, Chavarria, and Rodriguez deliver those moments with precision, while also getting individual spotlight opportunities that showcase their range beyond symmetry.

Backed by a terrific live band with Martin Martiarena on bass, Danny Chavarin on percussion, and Lyndon Pugeda as conductor and keyboardist, the production feels full-bodied and festive.

“A Magical Holiday: Christmas at The Joan” is a fun holiday treat that sparkles, and you’ll likely leave tapping your toes, humming a tune, and feeling just a little more in the spirit of the season.

“A Magical Holiday: Christmas at The Joan” is now playing through December 28th at Cygnet Theatre’s Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center in Liberty Station. For ticket and showtime information, please go to www.cygnettheatre.org

