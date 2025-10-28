Photos: GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is returning to the world of Jane Austen with the heartwarming holiday tale filled with music Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Giovanna Sardelli. See photos here!

Following its 2024 record-breaking production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, TheatreWorks revisits the Regency era for another story in Gunderson and Melcon’s Christmas at Pemberley series. Perfect for the whole family, this charming yuletide adventure features favorite characters from Pride and Prejudice, this time focusing on Mr. Darcy’s sister, accomplished pianist Georgiana, and one of the youngest Bennet sisters, eternal optimist Kitty. Tired of living in the shadow of their siblings’ romantic affairs, the pair of friends are eager to begin their own journeys in life and love, initiated by an admirer’s visit to the Pemberley Estate.

Helmed by TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli, Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley will perform December 3-28, 2025 at Lucie Stern Theatre.

Photo Credit: Tracy Martin

Kushi Beauchamp and Emily Ota

Kushi Beauchamp

Kushi Beauchamp and Emily Ota