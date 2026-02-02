Ensemble for These Times to Present WOMEN CROSSING/LIMINALITY in April 2026

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SF contemporary chamber group Ensemble for These Times will present "Women Crossing/ Liminality," the ensemble's annual commissions concert and the culmination of its two-year project exploring women's immigration and identity, featuring commissioned World Premieres by Juhi Bansal, Vivian Fung, and a new multimedia work composed and performed by world-renowned composer-performer and media artist Pamela Z. E4TT's sixth collaboration with the SF Conservatory of Music's Technical and Applied Composition (TAC) Department the program will also feature the winner of the E4TT/TAC student multimedia composition competition, plus works by Leilehua Lanzilotti and Sofia Jen Ouyang, with composers Fung and Z joining E4TT at 7 p.m. for a pre-concert composer talk. The concert will be free to attend in-person at Cha Chi Ming Hall, Bowes Center, San Francisco Conservatory of Music and online on the SF Conservatory of Music's Vimeo channel.

ABOUT "WOMEN CROSSING/ LIMINALITY"

The highlight of E4TT's 2025/26 season will be Women Crossing/Liminality, the culmination of the group's innovative multimedia exploration of women's immigration and identity. E4TT's annual commissions concert and its sixth multimedia collaboration with the SF Conservatory of Music's Technology and Applied Composition (TAC) Department, "Women Crossing/ Liminality will feature three commissioned World Premieres: "Fields of Sorrow," a new work for voice, cello, and piano by Opera America Discovery winner, Indian-Hongkongese composer Juhi Bansal (b. 1992), and two pieces with percussion-one for found-object percussion and bass flute by JUNO Award winner, Chinese-American composer Vivian Fung (b. 1975), and the other for percussion, violin, cello, and tape by world-famous Rome Prize-winning Black composer, Pamela Z (b. 1956)-along with the World Premiere of the winner in the E4TT/TAC student multimedia composition competition with the San Francisco Conservatory's Technical and Applied Composition Department. Two more works will round out the program: "say it in your heart, say it in your sleep" (2023) for solo piano by 2022 Pulitzer Prize Finalist, Hawaiian composer Leilehua Lanzilotti (b. 1985), and "Liminal/ity" (2021) for solo cello by Chinese-American BMI Composer Award Sophia Jen Ouyang (b. 2001).

E4TT (cellist Megan Chartier and pianist Margaret Halbig) will be joined by percussionist Haruka Fujii, violinist Lylia Guion, soprano Bryana Marrero, flutist Stacey Pelinka, and special guest, composer-performer and media artist Pamela Z. The concert will be free to attend at Cha Chi Ming Recital Hall in the Bowes Center at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (RSVPs recommended) and will also be livestreamed at no charge on SFCM's Vimeo channel.